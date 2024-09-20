Commissioner Brandon Gordon signs a declaration making Utah County the "first certified county of kindness" at a press conference at Rocky Mountain University Thursday.

PROVO — Kindness begins with me — except in Utah County, where it now begins with a countywide kindness initiative.

Vineyard became a "certified city of kindness" in January when the city government received recognition for its efforts to get residents to spread kindness. At that ceremony, city leaders challenged Orem, Spanish Fork and Utah County as a whole to follow in Vineyard's footsteps and take on the kindness initiative.

"I accept this challenge, gratefully. Utah is proud to be No. 1 in economy, and we're proud to be No. 1 in business development," Utah County Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner said. "We're No. 1 in time given to service, and we absolutely need to be No. 1 in kindness for our children."

Eight months later, the county has made good on its promise.

The county launched its kindness initiative Thursday at a press conference at Rocky Mountain University, where Commissioner Brandon Gordon signed a declaration making Utah County the "first certified county of kindness."

The county partnered with Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce and One Kind Act a Day on the initiative, calling it a "comprehensive demonstration of community spirit," a county statement said.

The initiative aims to foster a culture of compassion and goodwill through businesses, organizations, schools and residents all working together to make kindness a daily practice.

"This initiative is about more than just encouraging good deeds; it's about building a foundation of empathy and respect that will strengthen our community for years to come," Powers Gardner said. "We're excited to see the positive impact this will have on the lives of our residents."

One Kind Act a Day Executive Director Curtis Bennett said this initiative is a "powerful reminder that kindness can be the unifying force we all need." He said the county's commitment to be a "certified county of kindness" is a movement that he hopes will inspire other counties to do the same.

The kindness initiative will focus on community engagement, business engagement, educational programs and a social media campaign.

Kindness workshops, volunteer opportunities and neighborhood awareness projects are planned to go along with this initiative, the county said. The chamber of commerce will work closely with businesses to offer promotions and services that inspire acts of kindness.

"Our businesses are the heartbeat of this community, and their involvement in this kindness initiative will amplify its impact," said Curtis Blair, president of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce. "We're thrilled to see how local enterprises will innovate and lead in fostering a kinder, more connected Utah County."

Schools are encouraged to integrate kindness into curriculums and engage students in projects that promote empathy and community service.

"This initiative aims to instill lifelong values in the next generation of Utah County residents," the county statement said.

The social media campaign will use the hashtag #UtahCountyKindness to share stories of kindness and inspire others to join the movement and connect with each other, the county said.

“Being kind and serving others are things we need more of. Kindness is a choice. It makes a huge difference, and it’s so simple,” Gordon said.