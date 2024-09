The energy was “unreal” during the Utah Hockey Club’s first home game on Monday, according to Utah forward Liam O’Brien.

Looking at photos from the big night, it’s hard to argue with his assessment.

The crowd was loving the preseason action, including a thrilling overtime goal from Utah’s All-Star winger Clayton Keller.

Utah beat the Los Angeles Kings, 3-2, as the Deseret News reported.

Fans go crazy as Utah Hockey Club forward Clayton Keller (9) scores in overtime as Utah opens its inaugural season against the Los Angeles Kings in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sept. 23, 2024. Utah won 3-2 in overtime. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Fans react tp a shot on goal as the Utah Hockey Club opens its inaugural season against the Los Angeles Kings in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sept. 23, 2024. Utah won 3-2 in overtime. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah’s keeper Matt Villalta stops a shot by Los Angeles’ Trevor Lewis as Utah opens its inaugural season against the Los Angeles Kings in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sept. 23, 2024. Utah won 3-2 in overtime. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utah Hockey Club acknowledges the fans after the win as they open their inaugural season with a win against the Los Angeles Kings in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sept. 23, 2024. Utah won 3-2 in overtime. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Fans cheer after the the Utah Hockey Club wins the game in its inaugural season against the Los Angeles Kings in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sept. 23, 2024. Utah won 3-2 in overtime. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Pucks are stacked and for sale in the team store as the Utah Hockey Club opens its inaugural season against the Los Angeles Kings in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sept. 23, 2024. Utah won 3-2 in overtime. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Los Angeles’ Carter George isn’t able to stop a shot by Utah Hockey Club forward Matias Maccelli (63) as Utah opens its inaugural season against the Los Angeles Kings in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sept. 23, 2024. Utah won 3-2 in overtime. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Fans cheer as the Utah Hockey Club opens its inaugural season against the Los Angeles Kings in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sept. 23, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Fans cheer after the the Utah Hockey Club wins the game in its inaugural season against the Los Angeles Kings in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sept 23, 2024. Utah won 3-2 in overtime. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Fans cheer after a Utah goal as the Utah Hockey Club opens its inaugural season against the Los Angeles Kings in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sept. 23, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Hockey Club’s Travis Barron and Los Angeles’ Jack Studnicka fight during play as Utah opens its inaugural season against the Los Angeles Kings in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sept. 23, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Max Roberts screams and Ella Roberts reacts as they watch the Utah Hockey Club in a preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sept. 23, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Members of the Air Force from Hill Air Force present the colors before the start to the game as the Utah Hockey Club opens its inaugural season against the Los Angeles Kings in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sept. 23, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utah Hockey Club opens its inaugural season against the Los Angeles Kings in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sept. 23, 2024. Utah won 3-2 in overtime. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Hockey Club forward Liam O'Brien (38) and Los Angeles Kings' Jeff Malott tangle as the Utah Hockey Club opens its inaugural season against the Los Angeles Kings in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sept. 23, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Hockey Club head coach André Tourigny, center, watches the action as the Utah Hockey Club opens its inaugural season against the Los Angeles Kings in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sept. 23, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Hockey Club forward Barrett Hayton (27) and Los Angeles’ Alex Turcotte face off at the start of the game as the Utah Hockey Club opens its inaugural season against the Los Angeles Kings in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sept. 23, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Hockey Club forward Liam O'Brien (38) is checked by Los Angeles Kings' Kyle Burroughs as the Utah Hockey Club opens its inaugural season against the Kings in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sept. 23, 2024. Utah won 3-2 in overtime. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah’s keeper Matt Villalta stretches before the game as the Utah Hockey Club opens its inaugural season against the Los Angeles Kings in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sept. 23, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

