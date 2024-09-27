Members of Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue return to the Saratoga Springs Marina in Saratoga Springs after searching for an airplane that reportedly crashed into Utah Lake on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

A small plane crashed into Utah Lake on Friday, resulting in its occupants being “submerged for an extended amount of time,” according to emergency responders.

“We’ve got crews of personnel out on the lake. They’re just confirming some things. The plane’s in about eight and a half feet of water. ... The likelihood of anybody still being viable is diminishing,” said Jess Campbell, Saratoga Springs Fire Department chief.

Members of Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue return to the Saratoga Springs Marina after searching for a reported plane crash on Utah Lake on Friday. (Photo: Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said that he didn’t know how many people were in the plane, but that it had been cleared to land at the Provo Airport prior to the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Friday posted on the social platform X that it is currently investigating the crash of a Cirrus SR22 plane, which is a single-engine composite aircraft with four- or five-seat configurations.

This story will be updated.