Loud booms were heard on Thursday, Sept. 19, along the Wasatch Front. Melissa Nielson took this picture from Stockton that looks like an explosion from the area of the Tooele Army Depot.

The Tooele Army Depot said Monday it would conduct controlled detonations of expired munitions about 10 miles south of Stockton in the Rush Valley of Utah’s western desert in Tooele County.

Previous detonations have caused loud booms heard across the Salt Lake Valley and in areas of Utah County. Monday's detonations will be carried out between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

"Detonations will occur at one-minute intervals. Residents in nearby areas may experience loud noises and visible dust clouds," the depot said in a Facebook post. "We assure the public that these activities pose no hazard to the community."

The Tooele Army Depot carried out similar detonations last Monday to dispose of expired munitions, and said detonations are scheduled to continue through the end of October, weather permitting.

“We are permitted to conduct open detonations from April through October,” the depot said earlier this month. “We only conduct these operations when weather conditions are right to mitigate the sounds and shaking from the detonations. There was no danger to the public from these operations.”