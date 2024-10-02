Kian Hamilton is shown playing baseball. The 16-year-old boy's mother addressed the Canyons School District Board Tuesday. Police say Hamilton was stabbed to death by another teen who they say is a known violent gang member.

There was not a dry eye in the room as Kian Hamilton’s mother addressed the Canyons District School board Tuesday night in Sandy. Police say her 16-year-old son was stabbed to death by another teen who they say is a known violent gang member.

She was joined by a room full of other parents who wanted much stricter guidelines on teens with violent records or known gang affiliations and their ability to attend school.

Dawn Alley’s son Kian Hamilton was killed in late August near Jordan High School by another teen after a fight broke out. She will never forget when he called her.

“He said, ‘Mom, I have been stabbed. I love you,’” she recalled the night in front of a full board room and the Canyons School District School Board.

“He was my only son and my whole future, my whole life,” Alley said. Jason Moldonado stood by his wife’s side as she spoke. Outside the meeting, his emotions were still raw. “I’m just a baseball dad and my son was killed, and that’s why we’re here,” he told KSL-TV.

The death brought hundreds of teens from across the valley to a vigil in August. Now, parents want changes in who can be allowed to attend school in person. One suggestion at the meeting was to force those with violent records to attend online school.

David Gatti’s son was friends with Kian Hamilton. He believes removing the violent offenders would eliminate a big part of the problem.

“They’re not going to meet in a big taxpayer-funded gang clubhouse every day,” Gatti said.

Dr. Rick L. Robbins is the superintendent of the Canyons School District. At the end of the public comments, he expressed his condolences and his commitment to school safety. His comments got loud applause from Moldonado.

Robbins said online learning could be a reality. He also said the district started working on other safety measures immediately following the stabbing. Those measures include additional resource officers and the requirement for students to check in at the main office if they come into the school among others. He said some changes will require laws at the state level, and he encouraged the parents to find lawmakers to fight for them.

The hard truth is no change in policy will bring Kian Hamilton back. His family hopes their advocacy work can stop other families from experiencing the devastating loss of their son.

“No mother deserves to live the way I’m living right now,” Alley said. “Because I’m living in hell.”

Christopher Cazares De la Rosa, 16, is facing murder charges as an adult in connection with Kian Hamilton’s death.