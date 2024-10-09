Salt Lake County Council members unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday affirming “a commitment to preserve Abravanel Hall in its present form and on its current site.”

The resolution declares Abravanel Hall, which has housed the Utah Symphony since 1979, "an iconic cultural and architectural landmark in Salt Lake County, recognized for its exceptional acoustic design and architectural significance."

It was introduced by councilmen Dave Alvord and Jim Bradley — whom Mayor Jenny Wilson described as "bookends" of the political spectrum for the council — and the pair touted the bipartisan effort during a meeting Tuesday afternoon in Salt Lake City.

"It's a very happy day," Alvord said. "I never thought that one of the last things I would do in my short political career in the county is team up with Jim Bradley, but let's just say, on this issue, I'm liberal for the arts and he's conservative in conserving Abravanel."

Bradley recalled attending the Utah Symphony with his mother as a child and said he has long believed in the importance of music to the community.

"It's just a great day to celebrate," he said. "It's not over, either; there's some tough decisions to make down the road, but I think what this resolution does is ... message that there are certain things we're not going to do."

Concerns about the future of the downtown performing arts hall were brought up earlier this year when state lawmakers and the Smith Entertainment Group introduced changes to the downtown as part of an effort to retain the Utah Jazz and attract the Utah Hockey Club. The plan asked for two blocks east of the Delta Center for a proposed entertainment district.

Concertmaster violinist Madeline Adkins performs with other members of the Utah Symphony at a Salt Lake County Council meeting where a resolution was adopted committing to the long-term preservation of Maurice Abravanel Hall, in the Salt Lake County Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

The Smith Entertainment Group has said it would let the county determine the fate of the building, which could require about $200 million to preserve and renovate.

Councilwoman Dea Theodore voted in favor of the resolution but said she still has "concerns because we have not had a full conversation with all options for Abravanel Hall." She said she is supportive of the efforts but there is "still a lot to do."

In the resolution, "the Salt Lake County Council states and affirms a commitment to preserve Abravanel Hall in its present form and on its current site, recognizing it as an essential cultural institution within Salt Lake County."

"Be it further resolved that the Salt Lake County Council intends that any renovations to Abravanel Hall shall prioritize the preservation of the hall's unique architectural and acoustic design while creatively integrating it into the broader revitalization of the sports, entertainment, culture and convention district," the resolution continues.

The council pledged to "work closely with the Smith Entertainment Group, the Utah Symphony, the state of Utah, Salt Lake City, and distinguished philanthropists who have generously supported the symphonic arts, to ensure that Abravanel Hall continues to serve as a vibrant cultural hub for the next 50 years and beyond."

Four musicians from the Utah Symphony celebrated the resolution by performing a selection from Beethoven's String Quartet No. 2 in the council chambers at the Salt Lake County government building, and County Council Chairwoman Laurie Stringham ticked an item off her bucket list by conducting the musicians in an encore.

"Abravanel Hall is a treasured part of our history, and it has allowed us to share unforgettable musical experiences with this community for years," said violinist Karen Wyatt. "We are thrilled that the County Council is committed to preserving the hall so we can continue to make music for many more years to come."

Salt Lake City finalized its deal with Smith Entertainment Group last week, but Salt Lake County may not wrap up negotiations until after the next legislative session, which ends on March 7, 2025, due to project costs.