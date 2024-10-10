Arches National Park on April 17, 2021. A 68-year-old man is dead after falling nearly 30 feet near the Black Arch Overlook in Arches National Park on Tuesday.

The Paramus, New Jersey, man was hiking on the Devils Garden Trail when he fell.

National Park Service rangers responded to a report of CPR in progress on Tuesday morning and personnel from the Grand County Sheriff's Department, Grand County EMS, Classic Air Medical and the Utah Department of Public Safety also responded.

A release from the National Park Service said resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and the man was declared dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Grand County Sheriff's Office and the National Park Service and more details were not immediately available.

