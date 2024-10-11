White House Press Secretary Ron Nessen, left, appears on the "Saturday Night Live" set with producer Lorne Michaels, right, and cast members Chevy Chase, foreground center, Laraine Newman, background left, Dan Aykroyd, background right, Jane Curtin, second row from left, Gilda Radner, John Belushi and Garret Morris, partially obscured, on April 17, 1976, in New York.

On Oct. 11, 1975, “NBC’s Saturday Night,” created by Lorne Michaels, premiered on NBC with George Carlin as the host.

And now, as the show begins its 50th year of programming, some love it. Some hate it. But everyone has an opinion about its place in our entertainment orbit.

“‘NBC’s Saturday Night,’ an all new live entertainment and comedy feature, with George Carlin,” read the TV log on Oct. 11, 1975, in the Deseret News. No other promotion. It was a gamble, entertainment historians note.

And through the years, the show has had its share of sketchy moments and controversial guests and targets. Through the years, local programmers occasionally have had to make the decision on whether and when to run the edgy show.

Michaels was a talented TV pioneer, and he assembled a talented cast of comedians in the first year: Gilda Radner, John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Garrett Morris, Chevy Chase and Laraine Newman.

Just think of the cast members through the previous 49 seasons: Will Ferrell. Bill Murray. Eddie Murphy. Adam Sandler. Tina Fey. Molly Shannon. Bill Hader. Phil Hartman. Kenan Thompson. Is there a favorite?

Most fans have a favorite character. Hans and Franz. The Church Lady. Roseanne Roseanneadana. Mr. Robinson. SNL Samurai, Master Thespian. The Coneheads?

How about a favorite ongoing segment? What comes to mind? Celebrity Jeopardy. Beavis and Butthead. Wayne’s World. Weekend Update.

And just about everyone has an opinion on whether it belongs on TV.

Gilda Radner was one of the first and also one of the most popular comedic performers on "Saturday Night Live." | Universal home video

For big fans of the show, a movie detailing the very first episode of “Saturday Night Live” released this week.