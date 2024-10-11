A sign at the Center Pointe TRAX Station along the Blue TRAX line in South Salt Lake on Monday Aug. 1, 2022, warns Utah Transit Authority riders of potential delays.

The Utah Transit Authority is asking for feedback on its 2025 budget, which includes plans to fund expansions of transportation to connect more communities.

The proposed budget includes more than $460 million in operating expenses and another $330 million in capital investments. UTA Executive Director Jay Fox said the majority of the operating expenses goes to employee wages, including an increase of about 55 employees.

During a public hearing on the budget Thursday, Fox said the budget shows "strong fiscal responsibility" and aims to provide mobility solutions to improve quality of life.

The bus system was the biggest expense in the budget when broken down by mode of transportation, followed by the commuter rail and light-rail systems.

The biggest projects that are being funded in the capital investments portion of the budget include a mid-valley express bus connector, a 5600 West bus enhancement, an extension of the S-Line light rail, a TechLink TRAX corridor study, a community connector between Davis County and Salt Lake City, Utah County park and ride lots, a bus rapid transit system for Ogden and Weber State University, light-rail vehicle replacement and rehabilitation and future rail car purchase payments.

Adam Danos advocated during the hearing for improvement to the Blue Line of TRAX, calling it "outdated" compared to the red and green lines. He mentioned a grant UTA received in 2023 to replace rail vehicles and said he hopes UTA prioritizes this with the Olympics headed to the state in 2034.

In response, Fox said he is hoping to have a contract for selection of new vehicles brought to the board of trustees before the end of year, but with manufacturing times, it may take several years to get all of the vehicles replaced.

UTA is accepting public comment on the proposed budget until Nov. 6. The finalized budget will be voted on and potentially adopted on Dec. 4.