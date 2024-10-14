A man running through traffic on I-15 fell to his death Sunday night after being shocked with a Taser by troopers who were trying to stop him, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Just after 8 p.m., UHP received multiple calls about a man running through traffic on I-15 near 600 North in Salt Lake City. Troopers initially could not find the man. But just after 9 p.m., they spotted him in the northbound lanes.

Troopers slowed traffic in the area as they attempted to catch the man. He ran onto the 600 North off-ramp from northbound I-15 and jumped over a cement barrier, according to a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

"Multiple attempts were made to obtain compliance. A Taser device was deployed to keep him from going back into the roadway. The male fell from the off-ramp an estimated 30 feet into the residential yard below," according to the department.

The man, whose name and age have not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Valley police will now conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

