Visitors walk through Red Butte Garden and Arboretum during the 2023 BOOtanical event. The 2024 edition begins on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Jason Alba loves Halloween.

Choosing costumes, deciding who you want to be, things getting dark — the whole holiday is a blast to him.

He will make it a blast for you too, if you make your way to Red Butte Garden and Arboretum during the next two weeks.

Alba is the organizer of the site's annual BOOtanical Halloween event, welcoming residents from all over as they spend time together in what he swears is not a scary place.

"We don't want anyone to have nightmares. It's definitely more spooky than scary," he said. Alba is the youth and family programs manager for Red Butte. "This is definitely one of my more favorite holidays. It's a perfect fit to bring Halloween here, especially since people usually don't see the garden at night. It really is magical."

Starting Thursday night and lasting through Oct. 30, Red Butte will transform its outdoor spaces into a land of make-believe for all who walk its grounds.

2024 BOOtanical Adventures in Wonderland When : Oct. 17-Oct. 30. Day hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with regular admission. Night hours are 6-9 p.m. Tickets must be purchased.

: Oct. 17-Oct. 30. Day hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with regular admission. Night hours are 6-9 p.m. Tickets must be purchased. Where : Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City

: Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City How much? $13-21. See website for details.

With this year's theme centered around "Alice in Wonderland," visitors can expect to see the Mad Hatter, Caterpillar and more walking with them along the garden's paths. Mostly, though, visitors will have the chance to wander through the garden by moonlight, something very few people get to do.

"It's an opportunity to get out and explore," said Mindy Wilson, the marketing and public relations director for Red Butte. "You can walk around and appreciate the landscape at a different time. Everything is so beautiful. We like to say, 'You never have the same experience twice.'"

The prior iteration of BOOtanical, called "Garden after Dark," was a very popular event and a fun time to spend the evening at Red Butte. During the pandemic in 2020, when people were looking for ways to get out of their houses and apartments, the BOOtanical tweaks happened, creating a more Halloween vibe.

The vibe is also inclusive with two curated days for visitors to come and feel accepted. On Oct. 26, during the day, the garden will welcome people for an "All-Abilities" morning. There will be a more sensory experience, with visitors not having to worry about the lights and loudness that can irritate different crowds. There will also be an American Sign Language interpreter available to assist families who would like the help.

On the evening of Oct. 27, from 6-9 p.m., the garden will host a Pride Night, welcoming members of the LGBTQ+ communities to the garden with entertainment, food and a continued spooky night in nature.

“There is something for everyone,” Alba said. “It’s really a fun way to celebrate Halloween, the season. It really is a magical experience for everyone.”