Single snag torching west of Lightning Ridge of the Ashley National Forest on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at 2 p.m. Nearby residents are hoping precipitation will slow growth of the Yellow Lake Fire in the area.

Many Utahns are ready for some autumn precipitation, but people in the small town of Hanna sure are hoping for snow. They’ve been on constant alert to prepare to evacuate because of the Yellow Lake Fire burning nearby.

Wednesday, there was rain and sleet on and off all day. But they are hoping the snow totals they hear are possible for the mountains around them will really help knock down the flames.

In Duchesne County, Hanna is one of those small communities where things are normally peaceful and quiet, which is why people live there.

However, since Utah’s largest wildfire started three weeks ago, people have been on edge. The Yellow Lake Fire continues to grow, at approximately 30,000 acres Wednesday. People in the area have been told to get a bag packed and be ready to evacuate if the flames get closer to town.

So with snow in the forecast, almost anyone you chat with in Hanna is excited that the fire could possibly be put out.

“It would be really nice, really nice,” Brent Bingham said. “There is always worry with the wind that comes with the storm that it overpowers the rain, but you know, we’ve been praying and hoping that it’s gone ... that it finally leaves.”

Doug Price, who manages Defa’s Dude Ranch, said any precipitation is welcome.

“The weather was saying we may be getting 16 inches in the high Uintas. So, that ought to give us a little bit up there to knock it down some, hopefully,” Price said.

Both men credit the work firefighters have been doing protecting homes and structures. Not a single home or building has been burned, and everyone is hoping it stays that way. They also hoped when they wake up Thursday, they see a lot of snow in the surrounding mountains.