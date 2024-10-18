A thin dusting of snow covers part of the mountainside in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday. Utah Department of Transportation officials unveiled their plans on Thursday to increase law enforcement at traction checkpoints, while Salt Lake County eyes future traction changes.

A wintry storm that arrived in Utah on Thursday is forecast to provide over a foot of snow in the Cottonwood canyons by the end of the workweek, and it might trigger the canyons’ first traction law requirements of the season.

But even if it doesn't, Utah transportation officials are using the fall storm to highlight how a new state law is helping them better enforce traction laws this winter.

Utah Department of Transportation officials said Thursday that the state will partner with Cottonwood Heights and Sandy police, as well as the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office, in efforts to make sure only vehicles with four-wheel/all-wheel drive or chains enter each canyon when the mountain highways are slick.

The additional help should also speed up the inspection processes within Big and Little Cottonwood canyons, which are sometimes backed up when people try to reach the resorts within the canyons.

"With officers dedicated to enforcing the traction law once the winter season is underway, we can make sure the roads in the canyons stay safe without pulling law enforcement away from their other public safety responsibilities," said UDOT director Carlos Braceras.

Cottonwood Heights police plan to send one or two officers to assist with traction inspections that take place near the Canyon Estate Drive gate about 2 miles into Big Cottonwood Canyon, according to assistant chief Paul Brenneman. He said an additional officer or two officers will be assigned on busier days to make sure traffic doesn't get backed up.

Sandy Police Chief Greg Severson said his department will do something similar for inspections that take place by A Gate/Gate Buttress about 5 miles into Little Cottonwood Canyon.

More Traction Law enforcement is coming to the #CottonwoodCanyons this winter. @UtahDOT is not a law enforcement agency, but we are working with law enforcement to help increase safety in the canyons. pic.twitter.com/CMidF6KKHC — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) October 17, 2024

Ensuring the proper traction is only half of the battle, though. Authorities say drivers should still slow down and pay attention to the roadway to prevent slide-offs and crashes, especially when travel conditions are poor.

"Drivers still need to use caution," Severson said. "Avoid distracted driving, reduce speed and drive according to weather conditions."

Funding for the additional officers comes from HB488, which partially went into law in July and fully takes effect in January. Among a list of things, it amended the Cottonwood Canyons Transportation Investment Fund to allow UDOT to bring in more traffic assistance from local agencies.

The bill provided a one-time appropriation of $400,000 to the fund and set up the framework to direct existing taxes toward various transportation projects in the region.

Local assistance isn't the only way to speed up the inspection process. UDOT also launched this year's Cottonwood Canyons Sticker Program inspections on Thursday. The sticker can allow drivers into the canyons without an inspection as long as their vehicles pass a free traction device/tire pre-inspection beforehand.

Drivers can receive an inspection and sticker by visiting any Burt Brothers, Big O Tires or Les Schwab location within the Wasatch Front and Park City areas, as well as a few other participating businesses. All tires must have a tread depth of at least 5/32 inches on top of the vehicle having either four-wheel/all-wheel drive.

Inspections through the sticker program this year will continue through the end of February 2025. Drivers with stickers may still be subject to inspections.

Future changes are also possible. Salt Lake County leaders passed a motion earlier this week to support new public safety increases in the canyons and to explore additional law changes to improve canyon safety.

The Salt Lake County Council directed the county's legislative affairs coordinator to work with state legislators on vehicle safety and traction law improvements that could be addressed in the upcoming legislative session. Rep. Gay Lynn Bennion, D-Cottonwood Heights, said the proposed changes will seek to make traction laws more enforceable given how visited the canyons are.

The canyons attracted over 2 million visitors during the 2021-2022 ski season alone.

“Traffic congestion, safety and accidents in the Cottonwood canyons are a growing issue that needs to be addressed,” added Salt Lake County Councilwoman Dea Theodore, after the county measure passed on Tuesday. “I support UDOT’s push to enforce the sticker program and to educate the public about the need for proper traction devices if they plan to utilize the canyons this winter.”