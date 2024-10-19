A pedestrian in downtown Salt Lake City slogs through the snow that made traveling a test of endurance on Oct. 18, 1984. The three-day storm dumped a record 20-plus inches of snow in locations along the Wasatch Front.

Oct. 17-18-19, 1984, a “Dreaded Lake Effect” snowstorm dumped 18.4 inches on the Salt Lake City airport, 27 inches on Holladay, 24 inches on the University of Utah, 20 inches on Cottonwood Heights, 17 inches on South Salt Lake, 16 inches on Murray and 15 inches on Sandy.

According to Deseret News stories, half a million trees were damaged, causing widespread, lengthy power outages. Many schools and businesses had to close. Total damage was more than $1 million.

A significant snowstorm hit northern Utah in October 1984, dumping as many as two feet of snow along the benches. | Deseret News archives

Northern Utah has enjoyed a moderate to warm fall in 2024, with the first hints of fall weather coming over the past couple of days. But forecasters says temperatures will return to the 70s next week.

But in 1984, the storm came fast and furious. Bolstered by lake-effect moisture, it caused damage to homes and as many as a half-million trees. It took a few days for life to return to normal.

As a side note, BYU’s football team was halfway through its championship season in ‘84, but had to play at Air Force Academy a couple of days after the storm, which also inundated Colorado Springs, Colorado, site of the game.

Playing in 30-degree temperatures with snow swirling, the No. 7-ranked Cougars held on for a 30-25 victory.

Remember, strong snow totals in 1982-84 were followed by flooding along the Wasatch Front. The snowpack total at the end of the year was 25.2 inches of snow water equivalent, which was matched in 2023. The Great Salt Lake was almost too full.

Other big Utah storms through the years include:

In 1998, a Feb. 24-25 storm dumped 19 inches of snow in a 24-hour period.

In 2003, a three-day storm began on Christmas, dumping heavy wet snow. More than 50,000 Utahns were without power and there were as many as 15,000 traffic accidents reported in that window. On Dec. 26, a large avalanche near Aspen Grove claimed the lives of three people.

In 1993, the greatest single storm as tracked by the National Weather Service dumped 23.3 inches over the Jan. 6-10 stretch. For the month of January, the 50.3 inches of accumulate snow is a state record.

Historians say 1948-49 was the coldest winter on record, with record amounts of snowfall, and nearly a 25% loss in livestock herds. Ten people died from exposure.

Here are some weather stories from Deseret News archives on the 1984 storm and other big weather events:

