An explosion at the Lehi Tech Apartments forced the evacuation of 90 families Tuesday morning.

An explosion injured two people and forced the evacuation of 90 families from a Lehi apartment complex Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. in the Lehi Tech Apartments, 1350 E. 200 South, in a unit occupied by a husband and wife. The couple "sustained minor injuries from debris," but were not hospitalized, said Jeanteil Livingston, a spokesperson for the city.

Ninety families were evacuated with the help of Lehi police and fire departments, while the Red Cross showed up later to assist. As of 8 a.m., Livingston says the families are still near the apartment complex while the Red Cross continues assessing the situation.

The explosion triggered the sprinkler system inside the couple's apartment, which damaged the units directly below the explosion site. "The building will remain evacuated until the fire suppression system is restored and the apartments are deemed safe for reentry," according to a statement from Lehi police.

No details have been released about the cause of the explosion, but Livingston says it is under investigation, and “the circumstances are considered suspicious.”