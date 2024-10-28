Two people were killed and three others injured when a bulldozer being transported up Ogden Canyon fell onto an SUV on July 6. Police have arrested a man in connection with the deadly crash.

A man was arrested Monday for his alleged involvement in an Ogden Canyon crash that killed two people in July, including a prominent Utah business leader.

Michael John Love, 52, was arrested for investigation of manslaughter, aggravated assault and obstruction of justice, Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cameron Roden said. Officials did not explain what his connection was to the crash.

The crash occurred on July 6, when an eastbound SUV towing a boat up Ogden Canyon was hit by a bulldozer which was being transported on the back of a truck heading the opposite direction, Utah Highway Patrol said.

The bulldozer fell off the truck and into the SUV, killing Richard David Hendrickson and his daughter Sally. Hendrickson was the CEO and president of Utah company Lifetime Products.

Hendrickson's wife and two of their children were also in the car at the time of the crash and sustained injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to a statement from Lifetime Products.

This story may be updated.