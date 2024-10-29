Student-athletes and fellow students gather at the Park Building at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Oct. 24, 2018, for a vigil for Lauren McCluskey, who was killed on campus on Oct. 22, 2018.

Anyone who knew Lauren McCluskey describes her the same way: persistent, focused, loyal, sweet, kind.

And a runner.

It is this last word that brings her parents and others from the Lauren McCluskey Foundation to Salt Lake City — specifically the University of Utah campus — where their daughter was killed in an act of dating violence in 2018. The foundation is holding a run for the community and students.

"Lauren was the most important person in my life. I spoke to her every day. ... I was thinking how I could make a difference in her name," said Jill McCluskey, Lauren's mother. "She loved the outdoors. She was a runner. And a run is a great way to spread awareness. It's a great way to get people together."

The third annual Lauren's Lap run takes place on the University of Utah campus on Saturday morning. Folks will run part of their 1K, 5K or 10K run on the university's track, passing hurdles with information about domestic and dating violence and not far from where Lauren was killed. Lauren's parents, as well as others who knew her, work to educate everyone about dating violence, but it is never easy to come back to Salt Lake City.

It helps, however, if they remember that Lauren loved her time at the U., from her roommate to her track coach and Salt Lake City.

"She loved being here. Her last year she was really growing into herself, really blossoming," said Linda Mittelhammer, a McCluskey family friend and director of community relations for the foundation. "She was so glad she made the decision to come here. That's one reason why it's so hard to come back."

Lauren McCluskey was murdered on the University of Utah campus in 2018 by a man she had dated. | University of Utah

Coming back to Salt Lake City has allowed the McCluskeys and foundation staff the opportunity to learn about the changes made in the name of public safety. As is well known, McCluskey went to the various local police departments seeking any assistance or protection from a man she dated who she had discovered was not who he said he was. It was this man, Melvin Rowland, who would kill her outside of her dorm.

The many documentaries and videos on social media about Lauren's life and experience remind any viewer — including Lauren's parents — that the general public is not the only circle of people who need more information on dating violence. The Department of Public Safety at the University of Utah was highly criticized for its inaction on Lauren's concerns.

The department has changed, however, with everything from an increased presence on campus to new staff members who are being trained on how to respond to dating and domestic violence. As they prepare to host the third walk, the department always wants to remind people to have fun when they are running. They will take care of the rest.

"It is all about safety," said Lt. Ryan Speers from the University of Utah Department of Public Safety. "Most of the runs are for a great cause, and we have a great cause on Saturday. It's nice to be allowed to make sure everything is successful."

Lauren’s Promise pledge cards are pictured during a campus safety conference at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on March 2, 2023. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

McCluskey and her husband, Bill, welcome anyone to the race — including victims of domestic and dating violence — in hopes of educating them on resources available on campus and beyond. They will also encourage everyone to sign Lauren's Promise, agreeing that "I will listen and believe you if someone is threatening you." Stickers and cards will be available to keep in notebooks, place on laptops or stick on office doors for anyone who needs help to see.

Walkers are welcome, as well. If you need a stroller for your baby, bring it — and the baby — along. Everyone of every age is invited to participate to learn, to have fun, and to enjoy the University of Utah campus.

Just as Lauren would have.

"I'm happy to have a partnership with U.," McCluskey said. "It can be really hard to come back to Salt Lake City. ... It also brings back memories of her. I'm glad people can remember Lauren and her legacy."