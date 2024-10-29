A rendering of the Power District that the Larry H. Miller Company and Miller family unveiled on Feb. 15. The company is seeking a rezoning of 93 acres in the Fairpark neighborhood, but not everyone is a fan of the idea.

Major changes to downtown Salt Lake City could start taking shape as early as next year after city leaders approved a complex plan tied to Smith Entertainment Group’s acquisition of a National Hockey League franchise.

However, city leaders are now tasked with reaching similar agreements for plans that would drastically change its west side and potentially draw in Major League Baseball.

The Salt Lake City Planning Commission voted 7-1 last week to offer a positive recommendation of the latest plan, but not before it sifted through arguments and concerns that prompted the board to offer a negative recommendation of downtown revitalization rezoning plans earlier this year.

A major land change

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed HB562 in March, creating the Utah Fairpark Area Investment and Restoration District, similar to the downtown revitalization zone surrounding the Delta Center. It quickly took a back seat to the downtown plans when Utah landed an NHL team shortly after the legislative session wrapped.

The Larry H. Miller Company, which has acquired a large chunk of land in the area and advocated for the bill, submitted a zoning application to Salt Lake City that would create the Jordan River Fairpark District within the forthcoming Power District.

The zone would cover 93 acres between the Jordan River and Redwood Road and North Temple to I-15, where past Rocky Mountain Power power operations existed. Buildings up to 400 feet in height would be allowed in the zone as long as they follow proper airspace mitigations included in a study expected to be completed next month.

"Ultimately, building height will end up being dictated by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration)," said Amanda Roman, an urban planner for Salt Lake City, during a presentation before the vote.

The Jordan River Fairpark District, left, Utah Fairpark Area Investment and Restoration District land within Salt Lake City's Fairpark neighborhood. The proposed zoning changes would apply to the Jordan River Fairpark District. | Snell and Wilmer via Salt Lake City

Design reviews would be required for any building over 200 feet, but the change would open the door for downtown-like height on the west side.

More concrete plans are already underway. The Miller Company is working with Rocky Mountain Power and an architectural firm on concepts for a new 160- to 180-foot tower in the area, according to Wade Budge, a partner at Snell and Wilner, the firm representing the Miller Company in the rezoning process.

"That's just one item we're dealing with right now," he said, noting the power utility company would make the tower its new headquarters.

A rendering of a proposed Major League Baseball stadium that could be located within the Power District project zone. | Larry H. Miller Company

The project's potential centerpiece would be a Major League Baseball stadium. HB562 outlined a provision where an MLB owner, like the Millers, could receive up to $900 million in state funds to build a stadium should a team be secured by mid-2032.

Even if Utah strikes out on MLB, the Millers' plan for the area still calls for new housing, hotels, retail and entertainment projects, as well as midblock walkways and Jordan River improvements.

It also pledges to set aside 10% to 20% of all "gross development area" to open space, while signage language was adjusted to be similar to changes Salt Lake City recently approved for Smith Entertainment Group's downtown plans. Budge said some of the changes were made to reflect some of the new downtown zoning regulations since it made sense for their plans.

It would tack onto state plans for the Utah State Fairpark, which could include the repurposing of its historic barns for new restaurant or retail spaces, Sen. Scott Randall, R-Tremonton, and chairman of the district's new board, told KSL.com last month.

Revitalization or gentrification?

The area is now home to a Rocky Mountain Power office building and a state liquor store, while a motel and restaurant on the property are both vacant. There are no residential properties on the land.

"We're not replacing any housing whatsoever," Budge said. "Not a single home is within the district boundaries."

However, west side residents say that doesn't mean their community won't be impacted. Several residents spoke in last week's meeting about how the redevelopment could lead to new noise pollution, traffic or — maybe worse — price long-term residents out of their homes either through higher property taxes or rent.

These impacts, opponents of the plan say, would disproportionately impact minority and low-income residents, many of which were historically redlined to the west side decades ago. Emiliano Santiago said he surveyed residents of the nearby trailer park who said they were afraid of being displaced by redevelopment.

"This type of zoning is not compatible with the neighborhood," he added.

Roman said affordable housing requirements could be included in a community benefit agreement, which could potentially aid families. In a city memo, she wrote that the city planning division recommended that "some percentage of affordable housing" should be included in the project.

Members of the planning commission ultimately gave the project a positive recommendation as long as certain conditions are met, including a suggestion that at least 10% of total housing be dedicated to affordable housing at 80% area median income or lower.

But members also vented the short amount of time it has to review a major project during the lengthy meeting. Roman explained in her memo that if the city doesn't reach an agreement by the end of the year, the project would become "exempt from adhering to the city's general plans" as outlined in the bill.

"We're working on a short timeline that's dictated to us and I think we're all trying our best to meet that state-imposed deadline in order to make a good project," said commissioner Amy Barry. "I think there are concerns that we all share. I don't necessarily know how to address all those things."

The next steps

A final decision on the Fairpark area is also up to the Salt Lake City Council.

The city is scheduled to receive an update on the project during a work session on Nov. 12, before a public hearing on the matter on Nov. 19. According to the city, a final vote is expected in December.

The district must also secure an agreement with Salt Lake City over utilities and other services by the end of the year, Sandall said last month.