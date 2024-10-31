The Davis County Sheriff's Office is offering $1,000 to whoever returns Kash, a police K-9 that has been missing for nine days.

K-9 Kash was last seen on Oct. 21 just before 9 p.m. outside of Davis County Jail, when he was taken outside by his new handler for a bathroom break. He was not on a leash.

The sheriff's office has searched Farmington, the waterfowl management area, Farmington Canyon and surrounding areas for him. Flyers were hung around Davis County and information on Kash has been shared with animal shelters across the Wasatch Front.

This week, the sheriff's office announced the "active" search for Kash would be called off, meaning ground and aerial searches will no longer be organized in Farmington and surrounding areas.

"This decision was not easy, but it is necessary to ensure that we continue to provide public safety to the citizens of Davis County. Continuing active aerial and ground searches limits our ability to serve our community in the way we feel is necessary," the sheriff's office said in a statement Wednesday.

Officials believe Kash may have been picked up by someone who doesn't know he is a missing police K-9. The office will continue investigating leads it receives regarding Kash, and a $1,000 incentive is being offered for his safe return.

"If you have Kash, we understand you may feel intimidated to come forward. If this is the case, we ask you to take Kash to Animal Care of Davis County. You can also contact Davis Dispatch to request that Kash be picked up in a neutral location," the office said.

Kash is a 1-year-old German shorthaired pointer with a docked tail. He is described as "very energetic" and "extremely friendly," said Stephanie Dinsmore, spokeswoman for the Davis County Sheriff's Office.

Kash was donated to the Davis County Sheriff's Office in September. He was assigned to a new handler and was scheduled to attend K-9 training in January.

"K-9 Kash was set to become the first Davis County Corrections K-9 and would be utilized to detect narcotics and illegal substances," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said Kash is not neutered, microchipped or wearing tags that would identify him as a police dog because he went missing before officials could take those steps. An administrative review has been initiated to determine how to prevent a situation like this from happening again.

“We miss Kash. We expect more of ourselves and understand the questions and criticisms our community has for us. We have found comfort during this difficult time through the support of our community and with help from fellow law enforcement agencies. What we can do now is find a way forward that hopefully results in the safe return of Kash,” the sheriff’s office said.