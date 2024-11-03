In this Nov. 4, 1948, file photo, President Harry S. Truman holds up an election day edition of the Chicago Daily Tribune, which, based on early results, mistakenly announced "Dewey Defeats Truman."

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Nov. 2, 1948, in one of the most unexpected results in U.S. election history, Democratic incumbent Harry S. Truman won the presidential election against the heavily favored Republican governor of New York, Thomas E. Dewey.

But the results weren’t announced in much of the country until Nov. 3.

When Truman decided to run for reelection, few people gave him any chance of reaching his goal. The economic difficulties of reconversion and popular perceptions of him as unrefined and blunt had hurt his popularity. His inconsistencies on the Palestine issue contributed to a sense that he wasn’t up to his job. The Republican Congress had rejected almost all of his proposals for domestic reform. And it wasn’t yet clear that his foreign policy initiatives in Europe would succeed.

To make matters worse, support within his own party was disintegrating. Southern Democrats became enraged when he began supporting civil rights for African Americans. Led by South Carolina governor (and later U.S. senator) Strom Thurmond, the Southerners broke away and established the States’ Rights Party, also known as the “Dixiecrat” faction. Truman was attacked by the left wing of his party because of his policy towards the Soviets, which they regarded as aggressive and provocative. Franklin Roosevelt’s former Vice President Henry Wallace and his followers established the Progressive Party.

Down in the polls and under fire within his own party, Truman alone remained confident of his victory.

On the morning after the election, according to Truman’s historian, Americans rose to news of the most surprising comeback in presidential election history. In Missouri, Truman learned of his victory at 4 a.m. when a Secret Service agent woke him. Later that day, 40,000 people jammed the town square in Independence to salute their native son.

The election was a cliffhanger; the president won without getting a majority of the popular vote, pulling together just enough of the old New Deal coalition to squeak through. His civil rights program attracted black and liberal voters. Farmers rewarded his backing of price supports and other benefits. Labor backed his attacks on the Republican’s anti-union record. Urban machines delivered the cities. And despite the defection of the “Dixiecrats,” he still held on to several Southern states. Truman’s upset was the highlight of a Democratic sweep, as the party won back control of Congress as well.

Because the Deseret News was printed later than the newspapers that infamously ran with the headlines “Dewey defeats Truman,” Utah’s newspaper headline that day was accurate: “Dewey concedes defeat.”

As Americans prepare for another election, here are some stories from Deseret News archives on the November 1948 election:

“Perspective: How we can rebuild social trust”

“Truman supporter still relishes victory and historic handshake”

“Pollsters still learning from 1948 debacle”

“Anything can happen in election, says Utahn who saw ‘48 surprise”

“1948 newspaper may not be worth much”