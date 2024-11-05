A plane about to take off from a Mesa airport crashed into a vehicle, killing five people, officials said.

A plane about to take off from a Mesa, Arizona, airport crashed into a vehicle, killing five people, officials said.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Donnell Evans said a Honda HA-420 jet crashed at the Falcon Field Airport about 4:40 p.m. The plane struck a vehicle outside of airport property on Greenfield Road, Evans said.

According to the Mesa fire department, five people were confirmed dead at the scene. Evans said there were five people on board, but it is unclear if the people killed were in the plane or car.

Mesa police said the area will be shut down for several hours while officials respond to the accident. An investigation into the crash has been initiated.

