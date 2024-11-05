Printer issues at multiple Utah County polling locations are forcing polling officials to print thousands of emergency ballots. Dan Rascon, KSL-TV

By Dan Rascon, KSL-TV, Jacob Freeman, KSL-TV

Printer issues at several Utah County polling locations are forcing polling officials to print thousands of emergency ballots.

Utah County Election Clerk Aaron Davidson said the polling locations at Highland and Pleasant Grove were both experiencing printer trouble caused by older printers running out of toner on Tuesday evening.

It was later confirmed that polling places in Payson and Orem were also experiencing issues with printing.

National Results
See National results update in real time
Results Here

As far as officials were aware, nobody had been turned away from voting, Davidson said. He said the reason for the problem is that the polling locations received thousands more voters than they anticipated.

“I’m feeling stressed,” Davidson said.

Officials have had to print thousands of emergency ballots at the Utah County Polling Processing Center in Provo, then bring them to the two polling locations that were affected.

This story may be updated.

Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.