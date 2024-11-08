A natural gas leak caused the explosion and subsequent fire that claimed the life of a 15-year-old Bingham High School student Wednesday in South Jordan.

The boy's name was not released at the family's request, according to a statement from the city.

Late Thursday, the South Jordan Fire Department said it determined a natural gas leak caused the explosion.

"The source of the gas leak remains under investigation, and investigators are working diligently to determine exactly where and how it originated," the department said in a statement. "Additional investigators will be working at the scene through the weekend and hope to have more information available by early next week."

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and neighbors affected by this devastating incident," city administrators stated.

About 3 p.m., a fire apparently started by an explosion was reported at a house at 10593 S. 3210 West. One family member who was reported missing was found deceased inside the house hours later, just before 10 p.m. It was not immediately known how many people were in the house when the fire started.

The home was reduced to a pile of rubble. Neighboring homes also sustained minor to moderate damage, according to city officials.

Although the name of the boy has not been released, several people, including South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey, have shared a GoFundMe* link for the Hansen family on social media.

"Our community has experienced a tragedy with the passing of one of our residents after their family home exploded yesterday. Our hearts are broken as we mourn with the family, friends, neighbors, and all who are grieving at this devastating time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Many have asked how they can help. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family, who lost everything in the fire," Ramsey wrote on Facebook.

Another social media post with the fundraising link stated, "These were my neighbors and just incredible people, and they lost their son in the explosion."

A back door from the home lays in the street behind the home as firefighters respond to an explosion at a home in South Jordan on Wednesday. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Jordan School District is providing counseling resources to families and students who have been affected by the teen's tragic death, both at Bingham High School and at an undisclosed middle school that the boy attended last year.

"The crisis team will be available at both schools for as long as they are needed," said Jordan District spokeswoman Sandra Riesgraf. "We are saddened by this loss and our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with family, friends, and neighbors at this difficult time."

