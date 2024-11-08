Photo gallery: Utah ski season begins

Powder hounds unite.

With a cloudless sky Friday morning, the 2024-25 Utah ski season opened with Solitude Mountain Resort first out of the gate along the Wasatch Front, opening a few runs.

Southern Utah skiers rejoiced Friday as well, with the opening of Brian Head Ski Resort, which is reporting a base of 8 inches of snow and two of their eight lifts open, according to their website.

Solitude will be back open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In their press release they noted, “In observance of Veterans Day, we’re excited to offer complimentary lift tickets to all military personnel with a military ID, including dependents, on Sunday, November 10.”

Conditions permitting, Solitude will open again with their “DJ + Donuts party” next Friday.

Deseret News photojournalist Scott G Winterton spent the morning with skiers in Big Cottonwood Canyon and captured the excitement.

Makaio Thomas buckles up his board before going down the slope as skiers and snowboarders get in some turns at a limited opening at Solitude Mountain Resort on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Roxy Bell and her son, David, get ready to head down the slope as they and other skiers and snowboarders take part in a limited opening at Solitude Mountain Resort on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Doughnuts are passed out to skiers and snowboarders during a limited opening at Solitude Mountain Resort on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A sticker on a pair of skis in a rack during a limited opening at Solitude Mountain Resort on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Some of the first skiers and snowboarders move through the gate at a limited opening at Solitude Mountain Resort on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Some skiers gesture as they ride up the lift during a limited opening at Solitude Mountain Resort on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A skier puts on their boots for a limited opening at Solitude Mountain Resort on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

"Crazy George" Pappas gets in some turns at a limited opening at Solitude Mountain Resort on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A skier rides a rail at a limited opening at Solitude Mountain Resort on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Young David Bell skis down the slope as he and his mom, Roxy Bell, get in some turns at a limited opening at Solitude Mountain Resort on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The slope is visible in the goggles of a snowboarder during a limited opening at Solitude Mountain Resort on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A pair of ski patrol skis sit near the lift as skiers and snowboarders get in some turns at a limited opening at Solitude Mountain Resort on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

