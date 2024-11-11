The front page of the Deseret News on Nov. 11, 1918, as World War I came to a close.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Nov. 11, 1918, fighting in World War I ended as the Allies and Germany signed an armistice aboard a railroad car in the Forest of Compiègne in northern France.

Historians note that Veterans Day was formerly known as Armistice Day, Nov. 11, the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I in 1918. The federal legal holiday, observed on the fourth Monday in October during the mid-1970s, reverted to Nov. 11 in 1978.

World War I — known at the time as “The Great War” — officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, in the Palace of Versailles outside the town of Versailles, France. However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For that reason, Nov. 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars.”

Veterans Day continues to be observed on Nov. 11, regardless of what day of the week on which it falls. The restoration of the observance of Veterans Day to Nov. 11 not only preserves the historical significance of the date, but helps focus attention on the important purpose of Veterans Day: A celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

On Nov. 11, 1921, the remains of an unidentified American service member were interred in a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

The front page of the Deseret News reflected the mood of the country as well as the hope for a brighter future.

A view of the Armistice Day celebration is seen in Paris on Nov. 11, 1918. | Associated Press

To observe the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, former sentinels are joined by the Ceremonial Unit of the U.S. Capitol Police for a flag folding observance, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The special flag was flown over several American military cemeteries at World War I battle sites in France. | J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press