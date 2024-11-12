A dog walker makes their way through the snow storm in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

By Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Whether you were excited with visions of incoming powder turns or disappointed with the thought of upcoming months of scraping snow off your car windshield, a small storm arrived in the Wasatch Front, all the same, Tuesday morning.

KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said rain switched to snow for most of the Wasatch Front and accumulation will likely be around 1 inch, with some bench areas picking up around 2 inches or so.

But for those enjoying it and those who aren't, Johnson said the snow showers should start to break up into the mid-morning.

"I think most of us will be really drying out toward the noon hour today and beyond," Johnson said.

In the mountains, the forecast is calling for 3 to 8 inches of accumulation, with the Cottonwood canyons relieving a bit more, around 5 to 10 inches.

The fresh snow has also put the traction law into effect for Little Cottonwood Canyon, the Utah Department of Transportation posted on social media Tuesday morning.

While the second-half of Tuesday should be on the drier side, Johnson said the next storm is expected on Saturday in the form of a rain/snow mixture.

Janet Kuo walks through downtown Salt Lake City during a snow storm on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
People walk through a mix of rain and snow in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
A man carries an umbrella while walking through a mix of rain and snow in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
A woman ducks under her umbrella while walking in a snow storm in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Snow fills a drinking fountain during a storm in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Dzemal Moric shovels snow at the Cottonwood Heights Recreational Center in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Bikers and motorists travel during the snow storm in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
A snow plow clears the road during the snow storm in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
A student walks to school during the snow storm in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
A school bus travels through the snow storm in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
