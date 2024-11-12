A dog walker makes their way through the snow storm in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.

Whether you were excited with visions of incoming powder turns or disappointed with the thought of upcoming months of scraping snow off your car windshield, a small storm arrived in the Wasatch Front, all the same, Tuesday morning.

KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said rain switched to snow for most of the Wasatch Front and accumulation will likely be around 1 inch, with some bench areas picking up around 2 inches or so.

But for those enjoying it and those who aren't, Johnson said the snow showers should start to break up into the mid-morning.

"I think most of us will be really drying out toward the noon hour today and beyond," Johnson said.

In the mountains, the forecast is calling for 3 to 8 inches of accumulation, with the Cottonwood canyons relieving a bit more, around 5 to 10 inches.

The fresh snow has also put the traction law into effect for Little Cottonwood Canyon, the Utah Department of Transportation posted on social media Tuesday morning.

Roadway Restriction

Both Directions SR 210 at MP 4-13 (Mouth of Ltl Cottonwood) Salt Lake Co.

Approved Traction Devices Required For All Vehicles

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) November 12, 2024

While the second-half of Tuesday should be on the drier side, Johnson said the next storm is expected on Saturday in the form of a rain/snow mixture.