Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson announced he is resigning from office, effective immediately, citing drastic changes in his personal life in recent weeks.

The city announced Stevenson's departure Tuesday and said City Councilman Paul Glover will step in to fill mayoral duties until the council appoints a replacement — which it is obligated to do within 30 days.

"After much consideration, and with a heavy heart, I'm submitting my resignation as mayor of Midvale city, effective immediately," Stevenson wrote in his resignation letter. "In recent weeks, my personal life has drastically changed, and I've determined that it would be best for me to step away at this time. I ask for understanding and privacy. Serving as mayor has been the most rewarding and challenging experience of my life. I truly cannot thank our community enough for giving me the opportunity to serve in this capacity."

Stevenson was first elected in 2021, and at 27, was the youngest mayor in city history, according to his official biography. His profile says he hails from a family devoted to public service, and his proudest accomplishment is his family, his wife and their three boys.

The council issued a statement saying it has accepted Stevenson's resignation.

"Though we are deeply disappointed by the circumstances surrounding his departure, we remain committed to moving forward with integrity and accountability," the council said. It did not provide more information about the circumstances of his resignation.

"Our priority now is to ensure a smooth transition of leadership," the council continued. "The City Council has taken swift and deliberate action to maintain the stability of city operations and continue serving our residents with the high standards they deserve. We are focused on maintaining the trust of our community and will work to ensure that our leadership reflects the values of accountability and public service."

Utah law tasks the council with appointing a replacement to fill the remainder of Stevenson's term. The council said interested applicants can apply at midvale.utah.gov by Nov. 20 for consideration.

This story may be updated.