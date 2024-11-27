Utah Division of Wildlife Resources director Justin "J" Shirley speaks during a Utah Wildlife Board meeting on May 2. Shirley said he is retiring from the division at the end of the year.

Utah’s top wildlife official is stepping down.

Justin "J" Shirley, director of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, will retire at the end of the year, division officials said on Tuesday. Shirley informed the division of his intentions on Nov. 12, but his retirement won't be effective until Jan. 1.

A replacement has yet to be determined. The division oversees everything from wildlife protection to hunting and fishing regulations.

"I am filled with pride and gratitude for the opportunity to work for this agency and with its amazing partners," Shirley said in a press release.

Shirley first joined the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources in 2002, serving as a conservation officer in its Juab County district. He worked his way up to become the division's law enforcement chief in 2019 and director in 2021.

While in charge, he helped the division establish new management land, including the creation of the Cinnamon Creek Wildlife Management Area after the division won a bid for the 8,107-acre Cache County property previously owned by the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration.

It acquired land last year for the forthcoming Blackhawk Waterfowl Management Area — near the southern end of the Great Salt Lake — that will open to the public following access approvals from the Salt Lake City International Airport.

The division finalized a 2,600-acre expansion of the East Canyon Wildlife Management Area this year in a joint bid with the Utah Division of State Parks. It completed its massive Provo River Delta project last month, as well.

Among other things, Shirley led the division as it dealt with dueling factors hurting the state's deer population: drought and harsh winter conditions. The division is poised to pass a new management plan next month to address efforts to get deer populations closer to the statewide objective of over 400,000.

"The work our employees and partner organizations do is vital," he added. "The things that have been accomplished are because of strong partnerships with people and organizations that work with the division to do good things for wildlife."

His replacement will be determined through a standard hiring process. The job has been posted online with anyone welcome to apply, said Faith Heaton Jolley, a spokeswoman for the agency. A state web posting notes the open position will close on Dec. 1.

Joel Ferry, executive director at the Utah Department of Natural Resources, will ultimately hire the new director to take over in 2025. In a statement Tuesday, Ferry thanked Shirley for his time with the division, saying Shirley played a "vital role" in enhancing wildlife conservation and building relationships with other groups and agencies while at the helm of it.

“He has accomplished many great things during his time at the division,” Ferry said. “We are grateful for his hard work and wish him the best on his next adventure.”