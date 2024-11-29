Two of the volunteers from Provo-based Vivint who assisted in a charitable home-building initiative in Guadalajara, Mexico, at work on Oct. 10.

An initiative spearheaded by Vivint, the Provo-based home security firm, has led to construction of 52 new homes for those in need in Guadalajara, Mexico.

"This was our opportunity to serve a community in need and deliver safe, comfortable homes every family deserves," Holly Mero, senior director of strategy, operational governance and philanthropy for Vivint, said in a statement. The 52 homes and water systems the 519 Vivint volunteers helped build — from Utah and other company locations around the United States — will serve more than 300 people in Guadalajara, one of the largest metropolitan areas of Mexico.

Vivint, which installs home security and "smart home" systems, carried out the effort during what it calls an "impact trip," in October through its charitable, nonprofit arm, Vivint Gives Back. The firm has previously assisted with support efforts in Ghana, Miami, Mexico City, Philadelphia and Peru, among other locations.

Many in the growing Latino population in Utah, as in the rest of the country, have roots in Mexico, though the selection of Guadalajara as focus of the volunteer effort stemmed from a number of factors.

"Vivint selects the location of our annual impact trips based on community needs and the level of impact we can make as a company," the company said in a statement. "Additionally, many of our employees have ties to Mexico and specifically Guadalajara."

The 519 Vivint volunteers, who covered their own travel expenses, were joined by around 100 others from the charitable organization in Mexico that assisted. Funds for the effort came from donations from more than 3,000 Vivint employees.

"While these impact trips are meaningful for the recipients, they are also a priceless opportunity to foster team building, give employees an opportunity to contribute to a greater cause and connect with the communities where we are serving," Mero said. "We came out of the trip connected to the individuals we served and filled by their generosity and spirit."

Vivint didn't say how much the Guadalajara home-building effort cost, but said that since it started, Vivint Gives Back has helped more than 400,000 people, tapping more than $30 million in donations.

Viving was acquired last year by NRG Energy, an energy and home services firm based in Houston, Texas.