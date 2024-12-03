One person was killed, others injured after a small plane made an emergency landing on Monday evening, leading to a chain-reaction crash with cars on the freeway.

One person died and others were injured after a small plane made an emergency landing in Payson on Monday evening, leading to a chain-reaction crash with cars on the freeway, the Utah Highway Patrol confirmed Tuesday.

Four people inside the cars involved in the crash were taken to hospitals with injuries ranging from moderate to severe, according to UHP. One person was in "extremely critical" condition, one was in critical condition, one had injuries described as moderate to serious, and one suffered minor injuries.

Tuesday afternoon, UHP reported that one person had died as a result of the crash but did not release any identifying details.

After the plane made an emergency landing on I-15 about 8:11 p.m., one car hit the plane, and at least four other cars then crashed as well, the UHP reported.

No one in the plane was injured.

UHP Sgt. Jeremy Matthews said the plane had landed successfully after having "some type of engine failure," but it was in a dimly lit area, and the plane itself wasn't very well lit. The five oncoming vehicles crashed into the plane and each other at that time, he said.

The crash remained under investigation late Monday, and troopers worked with the company that owns the plane to figure out how to move it to a safe place, Matthews said.

The freeway was closed for hours in the area of 800 South.

Traffic was detoured through Payson and reentered the freeway from Payson Main Street or state Route 164. Northbound traffic exited at Santaquin Main Street (Exit 244) and proceeded along state Route 198 through Spring Lake and Payson, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

Photos shared from the scene show the plane landed parallel to the freeway median without any visible damage.

Contributing: Andrew Adams