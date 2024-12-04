The future of the planned Weber County city, Ogden Valley, will be the focus of a public meeting on Wednesday. The city is shown outlined in blue.

Utah’s newest planned locale has been carved into tentative city council districts as Ogden Valley transitions from a region of Weber County into a city.

Voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question in last month's elections proposing incorporation of the 63.3-square-mile expanse encompassing the Eden, Liberty and Wolf Creek areas on the Wasatch Back in the eastern part of Weber County. Three ski resorts are located in the area — part of one, Nordic Valley, sits inside the planned city's boundaries — and it's been a steady focus of developers. Now three meetings have been set — the first on Wednesday — to formally unveil the five proposed city council districts and seek public input.

The five districts, drawn up with the help of Weber County officials, respectively encompass the Wolf Creek, Liberty, Eden and Middle Fork areas of the Ogden Valley as well as the area outside Huntsville, a town that the new city will largely envelope. Apart from five city council members, each serving one of the districts, the city will have a mayor who's elected at large.

Wednesday's meeting will be at the Ogden Valley Branch Library in Huntsville and will go from 6-8 p.m. A second gathering is set for Dec. 17, also at the library, while a formal public hearing on the proposed city council districts will be held on Jan. 8 at the Hearthside Event Center, 5612 E. 2200 North in Eden, starting at 6 p.m.

Elections will be held next year to fill the city council and mayoral slots, with the new officials taking office in January 2026, when the new city will formally come into being. "No candidates yet. They have until the end of June to come forward. Elections aren't until next November," said Brandi Hammon, who's helped lead the incorporation push.

According to the Weber County Elections Office, the candidate filing period for municipal elections in 2025 goes from June 2-6. The primary election, if needed, is set for Aug. 12 with the general election on Nov. 4.

According to a question-and-answer document prepared by incorporation proponents, the name of the locale will be Ogden Valley at least until the new city council takes office, when the new officials have the option of changing it. The five city council members will be responsible for making legislative decisions, with the mayor voting to break a tie if, for instance, a council member is absent or needs to abstain.