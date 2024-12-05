A conceptual rendering of the future of the Fairpark neighborhood by the Utah State Fairpark and the Jordan River. Salt Lake City is now weighing a rezone and development agreement tied to the massive project that could bring MLB to Utah.

Leaders of Utah’s capital city and Larry H. Miller Company are both seeking additional assurances from each other ahead of a vote to rezone a large chunk of land on the west side that could make way for a new MLB stadium.

The two sides are negotiating a 40-year development agreement that outlines various conditions not included in the company's rezoning proposal for the 93 acres of mostly old Rocky Mountain Power land that the Miller company is planning to redevelop. Salt Lake City is expected to vote on the proposal next week.

The agreement would include terms beyond what is required from the bill that Utah lawmakers approved this year to create the Utah Fairpark Area Investment and Restoration District and the framework for a future ballpark, according to Salt Lake City attorney Katie Lewis.

Additional conditions

Lewis briefed members of the Salt Lake City Council with a "high-level overview" of the current discussions Tuesday.

The Larry H. Miller Company is asking for an "expedited" review process for all future planning applications and that certain ordinances, including the city's riparian corridor code along the Jordan River and its flight path ordinances, not be applied to the zone. Lewis explained that both of those ordinances would be addressed through future development plans, as well as Federal Aviation Administration regulations.

She added that discussions have also been held about how required open space is used, as the city typically asks for a "commitment to inclusivity and nondiscrimination" with any open space. That's something that both sides have agreed on, but the final language is still to be hashed out.

Both sides have also agreed that a percentage of future housing needs to be "accessible for a variety of income types," Lewis said. The city requested that at least 10% of all of the area's new housing be dedicated to affordable housing, especially for the west side's workforce and families.

She also suggested that the city ask for a "home game covenant" guaranteeing that all of a potential MLB team's home games are played in the Fairpark area. Whether that stadium is ever built hinges on either the league expanding or an existing franchise relocating to Utah, as was the case with the NHL.

Where does Utah's MLB bid stand? Larry H. Miller Company officials announced Utah's bid for an MLB expansion team last year, including a "shovel-ready" site within the Fairpark neighborhood. However, Utah's MLB odds remain unclear about a year and a half later, largely because league officials had said they'd seek to add two more teams after the Athletics and Rays secured long-term stadium plans. While the teams did so in 2024, both agreements have recently faced new challenges. Las Vegas Stadium Authority leaders are scheduled to meet Thursday about a "series of agreements" needed to build a stadium for the Athletics, Front Office Sports reported. The outlet also reported a $250 million jump in the stadium cost and questions over who would pay that cost with public funding capped at $380 million. The Rays' situation is even murkier following Hurricane Milton, which severely damaged the stadium they currently play in. The Tampa Bay Times reported last month that both St. Petersburg and Pinellas County, Florida, leaders agreed to postpone bond votes for a new stadium. The team's owner told the outlet team relocation was "not an unlikely conclusion" with the delays in place. Both teams are now set to play in minor league facilities next season as team owners sift through future plans. Utah's law allows for up to $900 million in state aid for a new Fairpark stadium, but that expires in mid-2032. Larry H. Miller Company officials pledged $3.5 billion toward the project earlier this year.

The development agreement would begin the moment the document is signed by city leaders, but terms could change between now and when it could begin. Lewis said she hopes a final agreement can be secured by Dec. 10 so it can be considered when the City Council votes on the rezoning.

"We are still in final conversations and negotiations with the Larry H. Miller Group," she said. "It has been a very productive and collaborative relationship and something with a lot of mutual commitment to the same goals."

Miller company officials declined to talk about specific details, but in a statement to KSL.com, the company said it is "encouraged by the positive discussions" and it is "optimistic" that the final agreement will create benefits for all city and state residents.

The document would mirror a similar agreement the city made with Smith Entertainment Group earlier this year while working to approve drastic downtown plans around a remodeled Delta Center. The city has also sought development agreements with other massive projects in recent years.

Lewis explained that an agreement ensures "certainty" for developers while also giving city leaders a pledge that desired public benefits — like affordable housing — are included in the project.

Two upcoming votes

The Miller company's rezoning proposal would include buildings up to 400 feet tall, but any building above 200 feet would require a design review from the city and additional clearance from the FAA. Because of the area's proximity to the Salt Lake City International Airport, other FAA requirements are also outlined. Company officials said they plan to construct mixed-use developments west of the possible stadium.

The city is also working on an agreement to allow for public utilities, public safety and other city services to be extended to the Utah Fairpark Area Investment and Restoration District.

A rendering of how the 93 acres of land that the Larry H. Miller Company is looking to rezone could look with an MLB stadium included. | Larry H. Miller Company

Both items are expected to be voted on next week. The district board would assume land-use authority if a rezoning agreement is not reached by the end of this month, which could handcuff the city's ability to weigh in on land-use decisions.

Salt Lake City officials say there's still a huge need for housing projects with at least three bedrooms across the city, especially in high-density areas. Salt Lake City Councilman Dan Dugan said he's thrilled that both sides are "closer to a reasonable goal," but he would like to see an affordable housing percentage included during all phases of construction and not at the end of the agreement.

The proposal gained generally positive responses for a second time during a public hearing later Tuesday, but residents also asked that the community not be torn apart through redevelopment.

"Salt Lake is in desperate need of housing for young people, children and especially families," said University of Utah student Thomas Stewart. "Missing middle-housing types are crucial for ownership to be possible."

Victoria Petro, Salt Lake City Council chairwoman and west side resident, capped the hearing with a passionate speech. She expressed appreciation for her neighborhood and the desire to ensure that its residents aren't negatively impacted by future growth.

Petro said she has been impressed by the Larry H. Miller Company's commitment to include city and residential concerns in its plans for the area. She said it could provide a big opportunity for an "overlooked" section of the city that still contributes heavily toward city and state operations.

“This must continue to be the home of the people who make not just the city, but the state work,” she said. “I’m so optimistic for what we’re building.”