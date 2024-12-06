Teachers and staff link arms in solidarity to protest the lack of school safety at West High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.

KEY POINTS Demonstrators at West High School call for improved security following last month's parking lot shooting of a 15-year-old student.

Faculty members are asking Salt Lake City School District to boost security staffing at West High School — and also enlist a security consultant to assess campus risks and solutions.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox's proposed 2026 budget includes hefty amounts to improve school safety.

A crowd of West High School faculty and staff members — along with a student or two — rallied outside the school before and after class Friday, calling for increased security following last month’s shooting of a student in the school’s parking lot.

The demonstrators stood shoulder-to-shoulder, chanting the words emblazoned on a long orange banner that they carried together: “We protect us... Because no one else will.”

Ri Pickle, a language arts teacher at West High, told the Deseret News that the Salt Lake City School District is listening to their safety concerns. Officials from the district have met with the employees to discuss issues.

“They’re willing to work with us.”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox shares those same concerns. Cox this week said school safety is the one policy that “keeps him awake” at night.

He dreads “that phone call” delivering awful school news.

Friday’s demonstrations outside the Salt Lake City school, Pickle said, were designed to keep school safety improvements discussions at the forefront — while ensuring that West High School students are learning in a safe environment.

“We’re just keeping the pressure on (the district) to keep talking to us.”, said Pickle, adding that they were speaking to the media as private citizens — not representatives of West High School or the Salt Lake City School District.

At a Friday afternoon press gathering across the street from the school, West High School social studies teacher Holly Reynolds said the recent parking lot shooting may have prompted the staff’s call to action, “but there are a lot of safety and security issues at West High that are ongoing and we need help.”

There have been fights and other violent incidents at West High, added Reynolds And there are often people wandering the halls during class time, “and we have no way to know if they are West High students or not.”

The demonstrators/staff members are calling for additional day-to-day resources.

“We need more people,” said Reynolds. “We have a huge campus — and we just don’t have enough manpower to take care of the whole area of the school.”

Although the demonstrators who gathered outside the entrance of the high school on a frigid December morning and afternoon were almost all adults, a few West High School students offered support for calls for increased security measures.

“I think it’s important for us to stand with our teachers because they’re limited on what they can do and say. ... They are just as scared as we are,” said Rocio Romero, a 17-year-old West High junior.

The Salt Lake City School District released a statement:

“We agree with our teachers: all students and staff should be safe at school. We will continue our ongoing efforts to keep all our schools safe. We know the West High School administration is also doing its part, working to develop consistent and clear protocols and processes to increase safety.

“We’ve met with West High teachers to hear their concerns. Last night, we received the teachers’ follow-up communication and look forward to continuing our work together to keep West High School safe.”

West High School parking lot shooting

On Nov. 7, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the West High School parking lot.

Police began investigating after a local hospital reported that a teenager showed up with a gunshot wound and told the staff that someone had shot him at West High School, according to KSL coverage.

The boy required surgery, but the gunshot was not life-threatening.

Salt Lake gang detectives assisted with the shooting investigation after police learned there may have been a “gang-nexus to the incident,” KSL reported.

“Many of the teenagers appeared to know each other and appeared to be involved in an ongoing conflict. At some point, someone discharged a firearm and a bullet struck the 15-year-old,” police said.

The teenagers left the parking lot in various directions, and a family member reportedly drove the 15-year-old to the hospital after he returned home injured.

At the time, police called the shooting an isolated incident between several teenagers. Additional patrols were assigned to West High School following the shooting.

West High teacher: ‘We didn’t receive any notice’

Pickle said teachers did not learn that a student had been shot during school hours until the information was released by the police.

“Typically, we get a message from our district or administration saying that something has happened and giving us an update before the general public knows, so we can help our students.”

But in the immediate aftermath of the West High parking lot shooting, “we didn’t receive any notice,” said Pickle. “That was a little shocking.”

Following the Nov. 7 parking lot shooting, Pickle and other West High School employees requested a meeting with district officials to discuss ways to boost security.

The shooting, Pickle said, “is not an isolated incident, it’s one of many, and we’re just feeling like there is no one willing to help us out, and so we decided to take some action.”

Pickle and others met with district officials prior to the Thanksgiving holiday break. The district, Pickle said, expressed interest in working with the West High School employees to address safety issues.

Dozens of teachers also submitted a letter at a recent Salt Lake City School District board meeting requesting additional security resources at West High School.

Pickle identified the group’s top two security requests from the district:

First, additional security staff at West High. The school no longer contracts with PalAmerican private security to prevent weapons from getting into the school. “We’re requesting that (the district) fill that gap again — not necessarily for weapons monitors, but for our hallways and our parking lots,” said Pickle.

The group’s second request is to hire a security consultant to West High School to assess and then mitigate security risks at the school, which is an open campus with multiple entry points.

West High School teachers talk to media during a protest calling for more school security, at California Burger across the street from West High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. The concerned teachers chose to talk to media in front of the business because they could only speak in protest off of school property. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Gov. Cox prioritizing school safety

During his 2026 budget reveal Wednesday with the combined Deseret News and KSL editorial boards, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said school safety is the one policy that “keeps him awake” at night.

He dreads “that phone call” delivering awful school news.

In response, the governor’s budget recommendation includes $130 million to improve school safety. Some of that money, he said, would be spent hiring more officers. But much of the school safety budget would also be used for technology to boost school security.

“Real changes” are vital, he said. “You have to change the flow of students in and out.”

Some schools boast beautiful glass windows and atriums. But aesthetics, said Cox, “don’t keep kids safe. … So, yes, there’s a lot work and a lot of expense that goes into (school safety).”

School safety: “Our No. 1 priority”

Pickle said the West High School educators’ top concern is for the safety of their students.

“Psychologically, students cannot learn if they are unsafe — and our students feel unsafe,” said Pickle. “The fact that it’s become normal for them to feel unsafe does not mean that it’s OK.”

As a public institution of learning, the educator added, West High School is in a unique position “to do something really great for our kids that would allow them to learn at their full potential.

“We’re just not there yet.”