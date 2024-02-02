Lawmakers want to crack down on speeding in school zones

Inflation has touched nearly every aspect of the U.S. economy in recent years, from the price of eggs to new and used cars and the cost of airfare.

According to Rep. Robert Spendlove, R-Sandy, inflation over the past several decades has also effectively decreased the penalties for civil speeding violations — potentially lessening the deterrence for dangerous driving.

Spendlove told the House Transportation Committee on Thursday that lawmakers haven't changed the fee structure for speeding in a school zone or passing a school bus while its stop sign is out since 1997, which is why he proposed increasing the fines for violations.

"This section of code essentially has no impact anymore," Spendlove said, citing inflation over the past three decades as a cause. "I don't think those people driving those cars intended to hurt or kill young kids but were not paying close attention. Our code is neglecting this area."

HB345 would increase the deterrence, by upping the minimum fine for speeding in a school zone from $50 to $260; and the minimum for passing a school bus from $250 to $1,000.

Spendlove said the penalties are so much higher for passing a school bus because it's possible to speed in a school zone when no kids are present, but buses only use their stop signs and lights when children are entering or exiting the bus. He said the most recent data shows that 83 pedestrians were killed on Utah roads in 2021.

"Eighty-three is too many," he said.

Spendlove told the committee he would be open to tweaking the bill as it advances to automatically scale the penalties to inflation, to avoid the need for a similar fine hike in another decade or two.

The Utah Parent Teacher Association and Utah Education Association both supported the bill and said it would increase student safety.

"Student success is at the heart of everything we do, and everything we can do to ensure that students can get to school safely is a good thing," said Chase Clyde with the Utah Education Association.

David Spatafore, with the Law Enforcement Legislative Committee, said an increased minimum fine will "hopefully" present more of a deterrent to drivers.

"Any time we can become a little bit more forceful in the penalties that we have ... is greatly important," he said. "Protecting our school children is increasingly important and one of the top considerations for local law enforcement."

The bill originally increased the minimum community service time for a violation from 10 hours to 50 hours, which drew opposition from the Utah Defense Attorney Association. Defense attorney Sam Knight noted that there has been "inflation on money but not inflation on time."

The committee ultimately passed HB345 following an amendment to remove the increased community service time. It now heads to the full House for consideration.

