Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson pictured in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2024. The County Council on Tuesday approved a sales tax ordinance to fund transportation improvements and address jail overcrowding.

The Salt Lake County Council on Tuesday approved a sales tax to fund transportation improvements and address jail overcrowding.

The council voted 7-2 to pass on ordinance on a local option sales tax revenue to be used to open additional beds at Oxbow Jail, 3148 S. 1100 West, and provide transportation funding to cities and the state. The proposal was created in response to increased public safety and transportation needs around the county.

Local option sales taxes were approved by the Utah Legislature in 2018. Both Utah County and Summit County have implemented a local option sales tax.

"This critical action allows us to more swiftly address community public safety concerns and provides needed transportation investment throughout the county," said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson.

The sales tax would collect 1 cent for every $5 spent, starting on July 1, and is anticipated to generate around $76 million annually. The state and cities will receive three-quarters of the tax to fund transportation and transit-related projects.

"This investment is imperative to handling growth, traffic congestion, and preparing for the upcoming 2034 Olympics," the county said in a statement Tuesday.

The leftover quarter of the funds will go to Salt Lake County. About $6.4 million will be used to open and operate an additional 184 beds at Oxbow Jail.

"While we are always looking for ways to be more efficient and effective, our general fund budget is the only place we can pay for public safety services. More than 74% of our general fund budget is public safety related," said Salt Lake County Council Chairwoman Dea Theodore. "Even with the majority of general fund going toward countywide public safety, there is not enough revenue in the general fund budget to finance the opening of these additional beds."

Other funds from the tax revenue will offset revenue loss from a discontinued state contract at the Salt Lake County Jail, which will free up an additional 64 beds. And remaining funds will be used for future modifications at the Salt Lake County Jail, maintenance at Oxbow Jail and programming to reduce recidivism.

A joint statement from Gov. Spencer Cox, Senate President Stuart Adams and Speaker of the House Mike Schultz commended the council on this decision.

"Prioritizing public safety is nonnegotiable. It is crucial to maintain law and order as criminals go through the courts. Overcrowding shouldn't be a reason to release individuals who pose a risk to our communities. By working collaboratively to expand jail capacity, the Salt Lake County Council has taken proactive steps to address concerns and strengthen our justice system," the statement said.

Using these "greatly needed" funds for the jail is a "multiyear, short-term solution" for the county after a proposed public safety bond failed last year, the county said.

"We are dedicated to public safety in Salt Lake County and appreciate the County Council's decision, which allows us to increase our capacity at the Oxbow Jail," said Sheriff Rosie Rivera. "Jail population has increased over the years, and this additional funding will help us manage the increased demand for beds."

The County Council will hold a second reading on the local option sales tax on Feb. 18 to confirm the ordinance, and the public is encouraged to attend the meeting and comment.