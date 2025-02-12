A skier in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Jan. 26. An incoming atmospheric river is expected to have the biggest widespread impacts of any storm this season, delivering up to 2 feet of snow or more across many mountain regions.

After a few overperforming systems that benefitted Utah’s northern half, an incoming atmospheric river is slated to blast all of the state’s regions with potentially heavy moisture.

The National Weather Service issued a series of winter storm warnings, watches and advisories across Utah, which note that 10-24 inches of snow is possible across the state's mountain range between Thursday morning and Saturday afternoon. Some areas could end up with closer to 3 feet of snow. Some valley communities could also receive multiple inches of snow.

KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson says the incoming storm will "easily" be the biggest one to impact southern Utah this year, likely breaking dry spells that have lasted months in some parts of the region.

"(It has) great water content from north to south," he said. "It's not going to turn the season around in southern Utah, but at least it's something.

Storm timing

Utah's northern half received a welcomed bump from storms that exceeded expectations over the past few days. Alta was the biggest winner, recording more than 2 feet of new snow since Friday. Valleys also got a decent amount of snow.

The next wave figures to be more substantial and more widespread. A low-pressure system brewing off the Pacific Coast on Wednesday is helping pump "very dense, warm" subtropical air into the Western U.S. It will make its way to Utah as the atmospheric river decays, Johnson explains.

The moisture is forecast to arrive in the mountains by late Thursday morning before expanding across the state in the afternoon. It may start as valley snow in most of Utah's valleys as it mixes in with cold Canadian air that entered the state earlier this week, but a warm front will ultimately help valley precipitation transition to rain.

Johnson says the "brunt of the storm" will likely pass through late Thursday and early Friday. A mix of valley rain and mountain snow is forecast to persist through most of Friday while lingering scattered showers are possible on Saturday — especially in the mountains — before it clears out by the end of the weekend.

Projected accumulations

Most of the National Weather Service warnings and watches go into effect at 11 a.m. Thursday and last through Saturday afternoon, including

1-2 feet of snow is possible for the Wasatch, west Uinta and central mountain ranges. Totals of 3 feet or more are possible in areas like the upper Cottonwood canyons and the Bear River Range.

10-20 inches of snow is possible for the southwest mountains. Higher totals closer to 30 inches are possible near Brian Head, as well as the Pine Valley and Tushar mountain ranges.

1-2 feet of snow is possible in the La Sal and Abajo Mountains in southeastern Utah.

8-14 inches of snow is possible across the Wasatch Back; totals closer to 18 inches are possible in the Park City area.

Winter weather advisories were also issued for communities across the state:

1-3 inches of snow is forecast for the northern Wasatch Front and northern Utah by Thursday. Higher-elevation areas like Garden City, Rich County, could receive 3-6 inches by Friday.

2-8 inches for higher-elevation communities in central and south-central Utah like Price, Castle Dale and Panguitch.

Other northern, central and southern Utah communities could receive a trace to an inch or two of snow from the storm but higher totals are also possible, according to weather service models. Johnson said final totals will likely depend on various factors, including what the snow line ends up being.

Overall, he said most northern Utah valleys will get 0.33-0.75 inches of precipitation, with 0.5-1 inches of precipitation in the southern valleys. The storm is forecast to snap a St. George streak of more than 70 days without measurable precipitation.

Road Weather Alert: Multi-day statewide storm Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon. Widespread heavy mountain road snow expected. For more information visit: https://t.co/QrWh3RJH0r……@UtahTrucking#UTWX #UTSNOW pic.twitter.com/RhNCQfsa1d — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) February 12, 2025

The Utah Department of Transportation says drivers should slow down and drive carefully, especially while traveling along mountain passes across the state. Traction laws are likely to be enforced across some mountain passes.

More to come?

The incoming moisture is great news for Utah's snowpack, which has slipped to 78% of its median average statewide. A few smaller storms are expected to pass through Utah's northern half starting early next week, where many basin averages are running above 80% of normal for mid-February.

"I think we can still squeak out an average year in the northern mountains," Johnson said. "Everything is going to lean on March because that's the last snowpack-building month before we hit the apex, and start melting."

The same is less likely for other regions, especially southern Utah. Running totals have fallen below 50% of average across the region's four biggest snowpack basins. Southwestern Utah's basin entered Thursday at 17% of the average after falling into record-low territory on Jan. 20. Extreme drought crept back into southwest Utah last week, as well.

While the incoming storm helps, the region needs "numerous large storms" to get back to normal, Jordan Clayton, a hydrologist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, wrote in a report earlier this month.

Johnson said the region will likely be skipped by the next storm systems. Long-range outlooks also lean slightly in favor of drier conditions forming over the next three months.

"Something is better than nothing, but does look like a one-and-done deal at least over the next (week)," he said.

Full, seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online at the KSL Weather Center.