Koshi, a male clouded leopard, looks around his enclosure at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper on Aug. 3, 2018.

Koshi, the 10-year-old clouded leopard housed at the Living Planet Aquarium in Draper died, according to a post by the organization.

The leopard, part of an endangered species native to the Himalayan foothills, Southeast Asia and China, was diagnosed with sudden-onset diabetes, the aquarium announced, and "while he initially showed signs of improvement after several days of supportive care, the disease ultimately took a toll, and he sadly passed away."

Koshi, and a female clouded leopard Rhu, came to Utah from the Houston Zoo, as part of the Species Survival Plan administered by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, with the goal of stabilizing populations and improving genetics.

Clouded leopards are sometimes called the modern-day saber-tooths, according to BYU researchers who were the first to fully sequence the genome of endangered clouded leopards in 2022. The nickname is given because cats have the largest canine teeth-to-skull ratio of any animal living.

Laura Shipp, a former zoo keeper at the aquarium, told visitors on Koshi's 6th birthday, "One of the great things about Koshi is that he's this beautiful, elegant creature, and he also has this silly side."

Shipp said "Koshi is very playful ... he will run around and ricochet off of walls, he'll bounce through the trees," a side of the cats visitors don't often see, as the animals sleep up to 20 hours a day.

Koshi was also a Kansas City Chiefs fan, correctly predicting the 2023 Super Bowl win over the Eagles by choosing a red meat treat over a green one.

“Our veterinary and animal care teams provided him with the best possible care, ensuring his comfort every step of the way,” the post says. “His presence will be deeply missed by both our staff and guests.