Five people living in the same residence are facing criminal charges after a 14-month-old boy suffered a suspected fentanyl overdose.

Five people arrested after a 14-month-old boy overdosed on fentanyl inside their home in Neola, Duchesne Country, are scheduled to make court appearances on Tuesday.

Thomas David Montes, 63, Chance Leo Montes, 20, Tamra Ann Colonna, 21, and Marcellino Junior Montes, 46, each face drug and obstruction charges in 8th District Court. Esperanzza Montes, 26, was charged with reckless endangerment in addition to having five outstanding warrants at the time of her arrest.

The investigation began on Jan. 26 when Duchesne County sheriff's deputies were notified that a 14-month-old boy had overdosed on fentanyl "and stopped breathing for a substantial amount of time. (The boy) had to be placed on a Narcan drip before being (flown by medical helicopter) to Primary Children's Hospital in Lehi," according to a police booking affidavit.

"Medical staff were still adamant that without the Narcan, which is used to stop opioid overdoses, the child would have died," court records state.

On Feb. 7, the sheriff's office, along with agents from Adult Probation and Parole, went to the residence with a search warrant. Drugs — including meth and fentanyl pills — and drug paraphernalia were found inside.

"When officers searched the vehicles outside … they located a large amount of fentanyl pills, a 7 mm rifle, and various types of ammunition. Also, located throughout the residence officers located various more rounds of ammunition, large knives, crossbows, and a Taser," according to the affidavit.

A total of 1,660 fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of $20,000 were seized, the affidavit states.