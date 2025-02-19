The Reed-Donner Party section of the This is the Place monument in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, May, 31, 2016.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Feb. 19, 1847, the first rescuers reached members of the Donner Party, who had been snowbound in the Sierra Nevada mountains near the California-Nevada border for nearly four months.

The group originated in Illinois, bound for new promises in the area that would become California. But the group fell behind after leaving the Oregon Trail. Eventually stranded due to weather, dozens of party members starved to death. The living resorted to cannibalism in the Sierra Nevada over the winter of 1846-47. Forty-two of the group’s 89 members died.

And the story is inextricably linked to Utah, the “Crossroads of the West.”

The disastrous, three-month crossing of Utah and Nevada in 1846 set the stage for one of the Old West’s worst tragedies.

Per Deseret News accounts, the group, also known as the Donner-Reed Party, was the first to use Emigration Canyon, which would later become the primary route of early Mormon pioneers.

You can still see evidence of this group’s work along the pioneer trails in Utah, whether it is in Echo Canyon or Weber Canyon or what is now the Ogden area. The group camped by the Jordan River near where the state fairgrounds now stand, then ventured off across the Great Salt Lake desert.

Eventually, the party was met with a storm that brought heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada a month earlier than usual. The group also was plagued by personality conflicts and a lack of leadership.

In this photo taken March 28, 2011, the Pioneer Memorial, dedicated to the Donner Party, is seen behind snow cleared from the parking lot at the Donner Memorial State Park at Truckee, Calif. | Rich Pedroncelli, Associated Press

A plaque at the base of the This is the Place obelisk tells the story of the Donner Party that paved the trail down Emigration Canyon that the Mormon Pioneers followed into the Salt Lake Valley. | Lee Benson, Deseret News