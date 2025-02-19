Snowboarders ride the snow in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Jan. 26. Utah's snowpack will get at least one more boost before warmer and drier conditions return, but the next storm could also cause some commute impacts.

Utah’s snowpack has received a welcomed boost over the past week, and some areas could receive moisture from at least one more storm before warmer and drier conditions return.

The latest storm was brewing off the Pacific Northwest coast on Tuesday, but it's forecast to make its way into northern Utah by late Wednesday before a stronger one pushes through the state later in the day and into Thursday, said KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson.

Scattered showers are forecast throughout the first half of Thursday, but Johnson said those will begin to die down by the evening. He added that some lingering showers are possible afterward, especially in the eastern Utah mountaintops.

Storm accumulations

The National Weather Service notes that 4 to 10 inches of snow could fall across the Wasatch Mountains by early Friday, according to a projection model updated on Tuesday. The model added there's about a 26% probability that places like Alta will receive a foot of snow.

Johnson said bench areas could receive 1 to 3 inches of snow, while valley communities could end up with a trace of snow up to an inch or 2.

Any snow will eventually switch over to rain. KSL Weather models indicate the storm also has the potential to deliver as much as 0.25 to 0.60 inches across the Wasatch Front and northern Utah. Areas near Ogden have higher probabilities for the strongest precipitation, while areas across central and eastern Utah could receive up to about 0.15 inches.

Storm impacts

While valley snow totals might be small, Johnson said it can still be impactful because it's projected to come down Thursday morning.

"If you put that down in the morning commute Thursday, we saw what can happen with that last Thursday," he said, pointing to crashes and slide-offs from another storm last week.

Utah Department of Transportation officials say "moderate" travel impacts are expected across most valley areas, especially during the Thursday morning commute. The agency also urges drivers to prepare for "high" caution while traveling through mountain passes like the Cottonwood canyons, Sardine Canyon and parts of the Wasatch Back.

Road Weather Alert: A mid-week cold front will bring snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Road snow/slush is likely for the Thursday AM commute with some mtn routes seeing heavy road snow. For more information visit: https://t.co/QrWh3RJH0r #utsnow #utwx @UtahTrucking pic.twitter.com/6WlDRWFGW9 — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) February 18, 2025

The incoming storm figures to boost Utah's snowpack even further, as it follows storms over the past holiday weekend. Utah's statewide snowpack average is now up to 10.2 inches of snow-water equivalent, which is 93% of the median average for this point in the year. It's also close to two-thirds of the median peak for an entire season.

It's boosted by five snowpack basins — all within Utah's northern half — that had running totals at or above 100% as of Tuesday afternoon. While central and southern Utah also received a welcomed boost over the past week, many of its basins remained between 39% and 83% on Tuesday.

Milder conditions return

However, it doesn't appear there will be more to pad those numbers — at least in the near term.

Drier conditions are forecast for the weekend, while high temperatures are currently forecast to reach the low- to mid-50s across the Wasatch Front and northern Utah by the start of next week. High temperatures are expected to return to the 70s in St. George, as well.

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center projects Utah has a strong probability to end the month — and meteorological winter — with above-normal warmth and below-normal precipitation. That could linger into the start of March, but "near normal" precipitation could also return by early March.

Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online, at the KSL Weather Center.