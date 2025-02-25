A father and son are hoisted off of a ledge by the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau after nearly 13 hours on Red Mountain Trail on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.

On Sunday, a father and his 12-year-old son were safely rescued from a cliffside in southwestern Utah after getting lost while hiking in Snow Canyon National Park, according to KSL-TV.

Their wife and mother sought help for them after they didn’t come back when expected from a hike on the Red Mountain trail.

“When it came time to pick the two hikers up ... the woman couldn’t find them and called for help,” KSL-TV reported.

A video that shows their rescue includes images from a night vision camera. Rescuers are shown spotting figures on the cliffside, waving down the helicopter.

The video then cuts to a rescuer, who had been repelled down, helping the son into a harness that then lifted both of them — one at a time — off the cliffside, into the air and up into the helicopter.

The father and son were trapped on the cliffside for around 13 hours before rescuers found them in the early morning, according to KSL-TV.

“In a twist of fate, the hikers found a backpack left behind by another hiker previously rescued from the same area. Inside were food, water, and emergency blankets that the two were able to utilize,” per the Utah Department of Public Safety.

According to CBS, the backpack belonged to Levi Dittmann — a 15-year-old who had been rescued from the same area in January. Dittmann tossed his bag when he was trapped, “thinking all the supplies had gone to waste.”

“Search and rescue said the Red Mountain Trail is not marked well and can be hard to navigate,” KSL-TV reported.