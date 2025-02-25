Some in Weber County are reporting smelly, discolored water, but officials, who attribute the issue to a shift in the water source they're tapping, say it's safe.

A shift in the source of water Ogden is tapping to serve some of its Weber County customers has led to reports of smelly, discolored water from some, but officials say the water is safe.

"We acknowledge there may be discoloration, perhaps, or like a scent change," said Mike McBride, spokesman for Ogden Mayor Ben Nadolski. "It's very safe, still. It's going through a treatment facility that's easily the best in the state."

McBride said city officials have been receiving some reports from the public, chiefly from those living in more northerly parts of Ogden north of 12th Street. Residents of Harrisville, served by the Bona Vista Water Improvement District, which gets a portion of its water from Ogden, have also been complaining.

"There's the smelly water and some earthy smells, but everyone's been taking samples and everything's safe," said Matt Fox, the Bona Vista general manager. The issue should fade away with time.

McBride said Ogden had been getting water from wells in the Ogden Valley. But it shifted to treated water from Pineview Reservoir in connection with the ongoing $99 million upgrade of the 6.4-mile pipeline from the reservoir through the Ogden Valley to the city.

"Water is now coming from Pineview Reservoir rather than wells, which alters some aesthetic characteristics," reads a informational sheet on the water supplied by McBride.

Well water, McBride said, requires less treatment, generally speaking, while Fox noted runoff into Pineview with recent rainy weather that "stirs up the reservoir." Fox said water officials have been flushing the water in some Bona Vista coverage areas to help alleviate the issues.

"There is a slight tint of yellow that we've been seeing, and we've been flushing that out as good as we can," he said. "We just keep flushing."

Nate Hayslip of Harrisville reported a "mildew" smell and discoloration and said he noticed the change starting last week. He's lived in the locale for eight years and never noticed an issue with water.

"It has a pond smell to it, especially if the temperature is turned to hot for the water," he said. "I have heard everyone from parts of Ogden to Pleasant View have been noticing issues."

Ogden and Harrisville residents haven't been alone in contending with water issues.

Separately, Darren Hess, assistant general manager of Layton-based Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, said the water provider had to turn to well water earlier this month to augment the water supply to customers after an excess of sediment and organic material entered the Weber River due to rainy weather. The city of Kaysville reported a "strong chlorine smell" in water earlier this month as the water supplier simultaneously tweaked the water treatment process in response.

The Weber River is one of the sources of water supplied by Weber Basin.

"We have just a higher than normal organic load where we have to do extra treatment," Scott Paxman, the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District general manager, told KSL Radio earlier this month. "It's got a higher chlorine demand, so we are adding more chlorine than normal."

Like Ogden and Bona Vista officials, Weber Basin representatives said their water, despite any odor or taste issues, met all safety standards.

Contributing: Heather Peterson