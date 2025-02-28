A great horned owl carcass found in Beaver County. State wildlife officers said Thursday the owl is one of 11 raptor species illegally killed in the area between December and February.

State wildlife officers are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a string of illegally killed bird species in Beaver County over the past few months.

Eleven hawk and owl species have been found dead since December near Manderfield, which is just north of Beaver, and Greenville, which is southwest of Beaver, according to Utah Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officers.

All 11 raptor species had been shot with firearms while near their roosters or inside barns. Jeremy Butler, a Natural Resources officer, said some cases may have involved trespassing.

"Based on witness reports, it is believed that individuals are shooting raptors from their resting locations at nighttime, and those involved have even trespassed on private property and shot within close proximity to homes during these incidents," he said in a statement Thursday.

Hawks, owls and other raptor species are protected by multiple state and federal laws, including the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Killing raptors can result in a misdemeanor offense in Utah, but killing as many as five raptors, one bald eagle or peregrine falcon, or any species listed as endangered can elevate a case to a third-degree felony. A conviction can result in fines, restitution fees and even jail time.

The recent cases come after a few other incidents involving raptors in southwest Utah over the past few years. Conservation officers reported last year that a bald eagle had to be euthanized after it was illegally shot in Cedar City. State and federal officers also started investigating after a pair of "critically endangered" California condors were illegally killed near Zion National Park's northern boundary in recent years.

Anyone with information about the recent raptor killings — or any other poaching case — is encouraged to call 800-662-3337, text 847411 or submit it through the state's wildlife law enforcement app.

State officials said they will respect anyone’s request for confidentiality in leaving tips, and a reward may be available for information that leads to a “successful prosecution” of anyone involved in the cases.