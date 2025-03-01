Davis County emergency crews are calling off a search in Farmington Canyon after receiving multiple reports of a possible plane crash Friday evening.

Stephanie Dinsmore, a public information officer for the Davis County Sheriff's Office, said the agency "pulled crews off the mountain" Saturday morning after a second search of the canyon yielded "no results."

Crews had returned to the mountains Saturday morning after a similar search the night before. Both searches were initiated after authorities said the Davis County dispatch center received multiple calls of a possible downed aircraft above Francis Peak shortly after 6 p.m.

Farmington Canyon was closed for several hours Friday evening while search and rescue crews searched the area, but that was suspended after several hours. A Department of Public Safety helicopter also searched the area on Friday and found nothing, Davis County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Pope said.

Pope said that the office took the reports seriously because there were multiple callers with similar stories at the same time.