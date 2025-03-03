A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On March 3, 1931, President Herbert Hoover signed a bill making “The Star-Spangled Banner” the national anthem of the United States. The tune was once a pub song, now it is performed at most sporting events and national gatherings.

According to Deseret News archives, the U.S. Navy had been singing the song since 1889, whenever sailors raised and lowered the American flag. President Woodrow Wilson declared it the national anthem of all armed forces in 1916. It would still take more than a decade for it to become the official national anthem, per the National Park Service.

Other songs were considered, like “America the Beautiful,” “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “Yankee Doodle Dandy.” At varying points in history, these songs were rallying cries for Americans and were widely sung.

On this day in 1931, Hoover signed into law House Resolution 14, making “The Star-Spangled Banner” the national anthem.

How it came to be

Francis Scott Key watched as the Battle of Baltimore raged on. The barrage of shells convinced him it would be a British victory as the battle stretched on from Sept. 13, 1814, to the next day, per Smithsonian Magazine. But then, the dawn broke and light signaled another day.

Amid “the dawn’s early light” on Sept. 14, an American flag waved in the air and Key, seeing the stars and stripes, was inspired to write a poem, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

The poem was titled “Defence of Fort M’Henry,” but it was later called “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The tune of the song was a popular pub song “To Anacreon in Heaven” — the same tune that the first custom campaign song was set to (“Adam and Liberty” written by Thomas Paine for John Adams). When the song was printed with sheet music, its name changed to “The Star-Spangled Banner,” per Britannica.

