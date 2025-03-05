Professional Firefighters of Utah members Donavan Minutes, left, Branden Cresencia and Bennett Lloyd chant during a rally in opposition to HB267 at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Feb. 7. Labor union partners on Wednesday filed a referendum to overturn the bill, which bans public sector collective bargaining.

The fight against Utah’s public sector labor union bill isn’t over.

HB267, which bans public sector collective bargaining and was sponsored by Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, was signed into law by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox last month.

Collective bargaining occurs when an employer and a union come together to negotiate a contract for employees. HB267 applies only to public sector labor unions and does not affect the private sector.

But on Wednesday, a coalition of labor partners — known as Protect Utah Workers — filed a referendum to overturn the controversial bill.

The coalition represents a diverse alliance of police, nurses, teachers and public sector employees “committed to restoring fairness and giving workers a stronger voice in Utah,” according to a release from the group.

“Public employees serve our communities every day, but Utah lawmakers have silenced their voices by taking away their right to negotiate for fair wages, safe workplaces and better working conditions,” Renee Pinkney, president of the Utah Education Association, said in a statement. “This referendum allows Utah voters to right that wrong and ensure workers have a seat at the table.”

The group is launching a statewide effort to gather 141,000 signatures opposing the bill in 30 days.

The labor unions behind Protect Utah Workers include:

AFT Utah

Teamsters Local 222

AFSCME Local 1004

Utah Education Association

CWA Local 7765

Utah School Employees' Association

Utah Public Employees' Association

Salt Lake Valley Law Enforcement Association

This story may be updated.