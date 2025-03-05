Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd, right, is sworn in to his new role during a brief ceremony outside of the Salt Lake City mayor's office Tuesday night.

Utah’s capital city officially has a new police chief.

Brian Redd was sworn in as Salt Lake City's new police chief Tuesday night, minutes after the City Council approved his nomination made by Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall last month. It also came before he began his first shift at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

"I'm excited to get started," he said after the brief ceremony with his family in the hallway outside the mayor's office.

Both the vote and ceremony followed a lengthy interview earlier in the day, which wasn't as tumultuous as the circumstances leading up to the vote.

Mendenhall asked former Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown to retire after a decade at the helm of the agency. She explained that the police department's relationships with other agencies were "not as strong as they need to be," which is why she decided to make a change in leadership.

Her decision unfolded while state lawmakers weighed HB465, a bill that could threaten state funds the city receives if it doesn't opt into a partnership with the Utah Department of Public Safety on various public safety issues.

Redd, who was director of the Utah Department of Corrections, was named as Brown's replacement on Feb. 20. He said he plans to listen to officer concerns first, while also tackling challenges like cartels and drugs and taking a "humane and dignified way" to handle homelessness and addiction issues, as well as other complex problems the department faces.

"We still have to prioritize public safety first and then work with our partners in the social services system, crisis services system to address the root causes of those things," he reiterated on Tuesday, speaking as his family sat behind him during the confirmation meeting. "We have to have accountability first. … Then we work on the restorative part."

He added he knows some residents and visitors still don't feel safe despite cuts in crime over the past few years, which is another issue he will try to solve.

Redd came to the meeting with glowing reviews from state leaders before Tuesday's hearing. Utah Senate President Stuart Adams said he believed Redd was "the right person at the right time to lead" the department.

"I cannot find anyone who has said anything bad about you, so I'm thrilled to start from that place," Salt Lake City Councilwoman Victoria Petro told Redd, explaining she had searched for "the worst" as she went through her vetting process.

Petro added it was especially impressive considering he worked with the Department of Public Safety during "Operation Rio Grande," a project that aimed to address homelessness in the Rio Grande area of which many residents in her district disapproved.

Others on the council said they were "excited" to work with Redd on issues, especially because they believe they are difficult to solve. Salt Lake City Council Chairman Chris Wharton said he wants Salt Lake City to have the "best" for the city's police force and community, including "respecting the civil rights and liberties of all residents."

It's unclear if Redd's appointment will change HB465's fate. The bill cleared the House of Representatives with a 54-16 vote on Feb. 21. It also advanced during a Senate committee last week but had yet to be voted on as of Tuesday night.

Shelley confirmed as public lands director

The City Council also voted unanimously to approve Mendenhall's nomination of Kim Shelley as Salt Lake City's public lands director. Like Redd, Shelley had worked with the state and resigned to take a role with the city. In Shelley's case, she stepped down as director of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.

"I really appreciate this opportunity," Shelley said. "I'm looking forward to bringing my leadership and skills learned in (the state) role to the Department of Public Lands."

While it’s not as scrutinized as police and public safety, City Council members said Tuesday they believe parks play a role in how the city is judged. They added that parks and public lands are also considered some of the city’s more cherished gems, which she will now help oversee.