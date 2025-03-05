Rep. Jason Thompson, R-River Heights, holds Joey Matthews, son of Rep. Ashlee Matthews, D-West Jordan, in the House of Representatives on Feb. 14. Thompson grew emotional Wednesday while recounting previous struggles having children.

Several Utah representatives shared personal stories of struggling to conceive Wednesday during a tearful debate as the Legislature voted to authorize coverage for fertility treatments for state employees.

Freshman Rep. Jason Thompson, R-River Heights, was “honored” to support SB242, which he called the “most personal” bill of the session.

“For many couples, the journey to parenthood is natural and straightforward. However, for some — including my wife and I — it was not,” Thompson said, his voice breaking with emotion. “Our struggle with infertility was emotionally devastating, causing immense distress, anxiety, doubt and a profound sense of incompleteness and failure.”

But thanks to in vitro fertilization, Thompson said he and his wife are now the “proud parents of six children.”

“In vitro fertilization was not just a treatment, it was a miracle,” he said.

Utah has a pilot program to provide $4,000 for IVF and other fertility treatments for state employees, but under SB242, that would expand to cover all “qualified assisted reproductive technology cycles.” Although IVF can cost up to $20,000 per procedure, fiscal analysts estimate the bill will cost taxpayers about $150,000 a year and raise insurance premiums for state employees by about 37 cents per member per month.

“This bill is great,” said Rep. Stephanie Gricius, R-Eagle Mountain, the bill’s floor sponsor. “It’s going to help our state employees have the families they want, which is also going to make them happier, which we know leads to greater employee retention.”

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Calvin Musselman, R-West Haven.

Thompson wasn’t the only lawmaker with a personal story to share about the miracle of IVF, and he wasn’t the only one to grow emotional during debate.

“As someone who also is so grateful for this medical advancement so that I could have my little girl ... I am rising in support of this today,” said Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman. “We are a pro-family state, and we do want to make it possible for them to expand their home.”

“I’ve got three beautiful little nieces today because of this particular procedure,” added Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden. “If we are truly a pro-family state, then this one should be pretty easy.”

It was. SB242 passed unanimously Wednesday and will take effect July 1 if signed by Gov. Spencer Cox.

“For me, I don’t ever want to stand in the way of two people and their ability to have a baby,” Gricius said. “We want everybody to have as many as they want because that is the Utah way.”