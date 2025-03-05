Little Cottonwood Canyon is pictured on Jan. 26. A storm headed to Utah could produce 1-3 feet of snow in the mountains across the state, along with strong rain totals in the valleys, between Wednesday and Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY — A storm that passed through Utah earlier this week delivered up to a foot or more of snow across many mountain areas, but it figures to have been the appetizer for this week’s main course.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for mountain ranges across northern, central and southern Utah, where 1-2 feet of snow is forecast to fall between Wednesday afternoon and Friday evening. Some areas, including the upper Cottonwood canyons, could end up with closer to 3 feet.

Federal forecasters also issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Back, where 5-10 inches could fall in areas like Heber City, Huntsville and Park City.

A trace to 2 inches of snow is possible for northern Utah communities across the Wasatch Front, with slightly higher totals possible in bench areas, KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson added. Valleys in central Utah could also receive 2-4 inches of snow scattered over the next three days.

The storm is generally expected to bring rain to the valleys — and lots of it. “The totals are going to be impressive with this storm,” Johnson said.

Storm timing

The next system will arrive in Utah via the California coast. Johnson said a mix of valley rain and mountain snow will begin to filter into Utah’s western half by Wednesday afternoon, picking up in intensity in the evening and lingering through Thursday morning as the system reaches all parts of the state.

“It won’t be full-blown rain all day long. ... It’ll come in waves,” he said, adding there could be some shadowing in the Salt Lake Valley, where the mountains block some areas from receiving moisture because of the storm’s dynamics.

Colder air is expected to mix into moisture by late Thursday, potentially causing some valley snow Thursday night and Friday morning. The storm will begin to fizzle out later Friday, clearing out as it continues eastward.

On top of the possible 1-3 feet of snow, KSL Weather models project communities from Logan to St. George could receive 0.5-1 inches of precipitation or more over the three-day storm. The strongest totals are expected across the Wasatch Front and northern Utah.

Areas like Salt Lake City could receive precipitation toward the latter half of the storm cycle because of shadowing early on, Johnson said.

Storm impacts

The weather service notes that travel could be “difficult at times” once the storm arrives, especially along mountain passes across the state. Traction laws are likely within the state’s trickier canyon routes.

Avalanche danger could tick up just before the weekend. Utah’s slopes are listed as “moderate” risk or less, but the Utah Avalanche Center warns many slopes could return to “high” risk over the next few days from the amount of snow forecast.

The winter storm also figures to be huge for Utah’s snowpack because of how much water it could provide. Utah’s statewide snowpack is now 85% of its median average for early March and about two-thirds of the season normal with about a month left in the typical season, per Natural Resources Conservation Service data.

Of course, it’s boosted by some basins at or above 90% across northern Utah and several 75% or lower in central and southern Utah, including several basins that ended meteorological winter this week with record-low totals for this point in the snowpack collection season.

The storm could help some basins achieve at least a near-normal season if not a third straight above-average one. It could also help basins with low numbers still receive something to add to reservoirs, as snowpack accounts for about 95% of the state’s water supply.

More moisture could also be on the way. While warmer and drier conditions are on tap for the weekend, Johnson said another storm is forecast to arrive in the Wasatch Front as early as Tuesday next week as the active March pattern continues.

Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online, at the KSL Weather Center.