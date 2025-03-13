Salt Lake City firefighters and American Red Cross representatives at 120 S. 300 East in Salt Lake City after a fire injured three firefighters and displaced up to 100 people on May 12, 2020. The Red Cross is encouraging donations throughout March.

The American Red Cross helped respond to 197 emergencies in Utah last year, including bringing aid to families and individuals following over 150 fires. The organization also installed around 1,300 free smoke alarms to help people be safe.

"When disasters strike, our volunteers respond, providing critical support to families and neighbors when it's needed most," Heidi Ruster, CEO of the Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region, said in a statement on Tuesday.

March is American Red Cross Month, which has been celebrated since a proclamation from United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1943. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued a declaration this year — as he has in other years — commemorating the charitable organization's efforts.

"The Red Cross aims to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies through emergency preparedness preparation, blood donation and by offering life-saving skills and services," the declaration says.

There are at least 1,154 volunteers for the Red Cross in the state of Utah, it says.

"In Utah, we deeply appreciate the Red Cross volunteers who consistently step up during emergencies to help their neighbors," Cox said.

Ruster said home fires and natural disasters are becoming more frequent so "local heroes are more important than ever."

She said the partnership between Utah and the Red Cross shows a commitment to being a prepared, resilient community.

A unique blood drive in Clinton on Thursday will honor 13-year-old KcKay Hansen, who fought stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma for a decade before his death last year. Between the ages of 3 and 13, he had 244 blood and platelet transfusions, each extending his life.

McKay's mother, Shae Hansen, said donations allowed their family to create memories with him that would not have been possible without the transfusions.

"Our family is forever grateful to the selfless blood donors who gave McKay the gift of more time," she said.

Blood donations in honor of McKay Hansen can be scheduled on the Red Cross Blood Donor app or on the Red Cross website using sponsor code "clintonwest."

Part of American Red Cross Month each year is Red Cross Giving Day, which falls on March 26. The Red Cross is encouraging Utahns to donate time, financial support or blood on that day. Organizers hope to have 30,000 supporters.

Over the winter, storms led to over 1,000 canceled blood drives across the United States, so the blood supply is facing challenges that donations this month can help solve, the Red Cross said. Throughout March, the organization is offering a free screening test for diabetes and prediabetes, along with a $10 Amazon gift card to anyone who donates.